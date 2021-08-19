Love Island has released a first look at tonight’s episode (Thursday, August 19) and it could see Liberty SPLIT from Jake.

The couple – who were favourites to win the competition – appear to call it quits in a dramatic teaser.

Could this be the end for Jiberty on Love Island? (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island first look

The teaser shows Liberty handing back her bracelet – the one Jake gave her when he asked her to be his girlfriend – during an intense discussion.

“I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me,” she tells him.

Jake responds by saying: “What are we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?”

Read more: Love Island: Jake Cornish’s dad insists he’s ‘not intelligent enough’ to have game plan

Could this be the end to Jake and Liberty’s romance?

Liberty gets advice from Faye (Credit: ITV2)

What looked to be the perfect couple has hit the rocks over the past two weeks.

Movie Night revealed footage of Jake encouraging the lads to cheat on their partners with the bombshells in Casa Amor.

I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.

Footage also saw Jake telling his fellow male contestants that he didn’t want to “rip Liberty’s clothes off” near the start of the series.

This raised suspicions he wasn’t being genuine with Liberty, and he got an earful from Faye and Chloe.

Previously Jake had told Liberty that he loved her.

Liberty and Jake in better times (Credit: ITV2)

And it wasn’t just Movie Night that pricked the antennae of viewers.

Previously Jake has admitted to being attracted to Millie and Chloe.

Read more: Love Island: Top five moments which prove Liberty should dump Jake

So the big question is, is this really the end for Jiberty after being a couple for so long?

Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox