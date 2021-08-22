The Love Island first look shows the Islanders’ family members heading into the villa tonight to surprise them.

Ahead of the final tomorrow night (August 23), the contestants have been reunited with their families.

Tonight, Millie receives a text which shows a photo of her mum and sister alongside Liam’s mum and dad outside the villa.

Millie and Liam’s families come together (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island first look

Millie and Liam are then shocked to see them walk into the garden.

Read more: Ex-girlfriend of Love Island star Teddy believes him and Faye ‘won’t last outside the villa’

Liam’s mum tells him: “You look really happy! You should be, she’s gorgeous!” referring to Millie.

She adds: “We love Millie, she’s lush.”

Millie with her mum and sister in the Love Island first look (Credit: ITV2)

Liam’s dad Paul says: “She’s lovely – she’s obviously as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Referring to Liam’s Casa Amor antics, Paul adds: “You hold your hand up and you take the blame, well done.”

Meanwhile, Millie’s mum Esme says about Liam: “I can just see what a lovely boy he is – genuinely nice boy.”

Millie’s sister Jessie adds: “It’s so clear how much you like each other. It’s so lovely to watch, you just look so happy together.”

Faye and Teddy’s families meet for the first time tonight on Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Liam and Millie’s families then meet.

Elsewhere, Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos arrive and he’s stunned.

Carlos tells him: “The way you’ve carried yourself, I couldn’t be more proud. You’ve stayed true to yourself and you’ve been a gentleman.”

Speaking about Faye, Sidney adds: “She is funny, she has got the chat, she is fiery… Does she think you’re funny by the way?”

Faye speaks with her best friend and sister in the Love Island first look (Credit: ITV2)

Meanwhile, Faye’s sister Joanne and best friend Sophie enter the villa.

Joanne gushes: “We’re so super proud… I think Teddy’s lovely… It looks really natural. It looks like you like being in each other’s company and that’s really nice to watch.”

Sophie adds: “I’m a big fan. I think it’s literally the perfect match.”

Later on, Tyler’s mum and dad arrive and Kaz’s mum and sister.

Tyler and Kaz with their loved ones in Love Island first look (Credit: ITV2)

Kaz and Tyler meet each other’s families

Tyler’s mum Janet says about Kaz: “I like her. She is beautiful. She really does [get you].”

Kaz’s sister Banji tells her: “I think he’s so cute, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s so your vibe.”

Kaz’s mum Malilwe adds: “You compliment each other.”

Finally, Chloe’s mum and sister arrive alongside Toby’s mum and sister.

Chloe’s mum Louisa tells her: “I’ll tell you something, you’ve been fantastic! You have been iconic! You have been fantastic, I can’t tell you. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so funny.”

Chloe and Toby get to know each other’s families on Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Love Island 2021: Meet the Islanders’ family members ahead of ‘meet the parents’ episode

Meanwhile, Toby’s mum Victoria says: “You are besotted with Chloe. You are cute. You’re very cute together!”

His sister Shauna adds about Chloe: “I love her. I loved her even when you weren’t with her.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.