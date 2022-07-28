Love Island first look: Emotional Ekin-Su cries as Davide makes shock confession

The Love Island first look has dropped and the final dates start tonight (July 28).

Adam and Paige, Dami and Indiyah and Ekin-Su and Davide all head out of the villa for date night.

And a huge superstar-shaped surprise awaits the latter on their date!

Adam and Paige set sail for the first of this year’s epic dates.

Ship ahoy for Adam and Paige as the new Love Island first look shows them off on their final date (Credit: ITV)

Love Island first look: All aboard for Adam and Paige

Aboard a stunning boat, the pair discuss their feelings for each other and how they see things going once they leave the villa.

Adam says: “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work out at all. It lasted 24 hours, if that.”

Paige says: “We’re both done playing it cool?”

Adam adds: “I’m excited for you to meet the fam. I actually know they’ll love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know what they’d feel about you anyway.”

Paige says: “I feel the same about my parents. They’ll be rooting for you for sure.”

It’s fiesta time for Dami and Indiyah (Credit: ITV)

Party time for Dami and Indiyah

Arriving in a quiet local town, the pair get a fright when they hear the sound of drums starting.

Suddenly the pair are in amongst a street party like no other, with drummers and flamenco dancers.

When they sit down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami admits: “This is phenomenal stuff.”

Indiyah tells him: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.”

She later adds: “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”

Dami also admits it “makes sense” for him to move to London to be with her.

Ekin-Su and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe (Credit: ITV)

Superstar surprise for Davide and Ekin-Su

Whisked off on a nighttime epic date, Ekin-Su and Davide arrive at a breathtaking colosseum-style setting, complete with a surprise guest singer – none other than Alfie Boe.

As the pair are serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admits how she’s feeling.

She tells Davide: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasts to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su adds: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Becoming tearful over the music it seems the Love Island favourites aren’t finished with their romantic confessions…

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

