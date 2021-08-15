Love Island first look: Couples at risk of being dumped as Islanders make difficult decision

In a Love Island first look for tonight, the Islanders have to vote for the two couples who they think are the least compatible.

On Sunday night’s episode (August 15), the contestants receive a text telling them about the difficult decision.

They’re told those who receive the most votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The boys have to cook romantic dinners tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island first look

Tonight the boys will have to try and impress the girls with a romantic three-course dinner.

However, as the couples are enjoying dessert, Toby receives a text.

It reads: “Islanders. Tonight each couple must vote for the two couples who they think are the least compatible.

“Those who receive the most votes risk being dumped from the island.

Toby receives a text (Credit: ITV2)

“You must now decide in your couples who you are going to choose and submit your decision by text.

“You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. #judgementday #gowithyourgut.”

The couples then begin their discussions before submitting their decision.

However, which couples have received the most votes?

One couple which has faced a difficult time recently is Jake and Liberty.

Which couples will be at risk? (Credit: ITV2)

Liberty began questioning Jake’s intentions after seeing footage of him admitting he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off” during the early stages of their relationship.

In another challenge on Friday night’s episode, Jake and Liberty discovered that viewers think they are the most “one-sided” couple.

Later in that ep, Jake confessed his love for Liberty and finally dropped the L-bomb.

However, viewers weren’t convinced by his declaration of love and even Liberty’s fellow female Islanders may not be convinced.

In tonight’s show, Liberty tells the girls about her chat with Jake: “You guys are going to be so proud of me.

Liberty confides in the girls tonight (Credit: ITV2)

“I literally went upstairs and I said how I felt and I didn’t take no [bleep] and I stood my ground.

“He then said ‘You know what Lib? You make me feel ways that I didn’t feel before. You make me nervous.’

“And then he goes ‘I do love you’. He said those words to me and I feel so happy.”

Chloe says: “You’re going to hate me. Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?”

Liberty replies: “Is that what all you guys think?” to which Faye says: “I don’t know baby.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

