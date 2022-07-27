Tonight’s Love Island first look has dropped and it sees the Islanders getting to grips with parenthood.

Yes, the baby challenge is back – but first we’ll have to see who gets dumped from the island as the results of the public vote are announced.

The couples at risk are Adam and Paige, Danica and Jamie and Dami and Indiyah.

But who’ll go and who’ll be left holding the baby?

Davide appears to have a laid-back approach to parenting in the Love Island baby challenge (Credit: ITV)

Love Island first look: Baby challenge returns

As the dust settles on the shock dumping, the remaining Islanders are awoken by the sound of bias crying.

Waking up, Ekin-Su asks: “Wait, what is that noise?”

Tasha laughs: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

As the Islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play with their babies, their skills as parents are being put to the test.

And there’s an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.

Ekin-Su has previously spoken about having babies with Davide (Credit: ITV)

Pitter patter of tiny feet for Davide and Ekin-Su

Davide seems at ease with the task of parenting – which will surely be music to Ekin-Su‘s ears.

After all, she got emotional earlier this week when speaking about having babies with him in the future.

“It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats later with the baby,” Davide says.

However, a text inviting the mums out for brunch changes everything.

Later, with the girls back in the villa, the Islanders regroup and enjoy a baby disco.

Tasha says: “I had the time of my life, this is so adorable!”

Davide also hints at the pitter patter of tiny feet coming in the future.

“I think when I will be dad I will be very caring about my kids,” he says.

Gemma and Luca get to grips with parenthood in tonight’s Love Island first look (Credit: ITV)

‘Broody’, Gemma?

Gemma and Luca, fresh from their argument, appeared to have made up and want their baby to play football.

She will later be seen admitting: “I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family…

“I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

