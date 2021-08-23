Love Island winners set to pocket £1.5 million with exclusive deals and £50k Instagram posts

The Love Island 2021 winners will be crowned tonight during the show’s live final.

As well as taking home the £50,000 cash prize, winners of the hit ITV2 dating series can end up making fortunes following their turn in the villa.

So, what could be store for this year’s winning contestants?

Millie and Liam are one of the pairings in tonight’s Love Island final (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island winner potential earnings

Entertainment Daily spoke to PR director, Rochelle White, to find out what the Islanders could earn from the following deals and endorsements:

Clothing brand deals: “I do believe that depending on how popular the contestants are the sum of what they could get for a clothing brand deal, could range from anything £250,000 upwards of £1 million.

“Depending on the brand and what the conditions are they could bag a decent pay check.”

One paid Instagram post: “It’s so hard to call a single post as again each contestant can charge what they like.

“Looking at one of the popular girls Kaz for example, she could charge around £1,250 per post, based on her current following and engagement levels.

“However, things to consider is post show, other offers and if her management team/agents up the fees to take a cut etc. But, prices can range from £1,000 upwards to £10,000 but that depends on various factors.”

Could Toby and Chloe take home the £50k? (Credit: ITV2)

A collection of Instagram posts: “A ballpark figure on something like this could be around £50,000 but there are factors to consider in regards to affiliate links, discount codes, and how long the campaign is running for.

“If it requires a lot of time and effort on behalf of the celebrity it could affect the cost.”

Magazine and newspaper exclusives: “In my time this has varied for many. Some magazines have provided travel, hotel stays, food and glam squad etc but not paid the celebrity.

“Some have paid the celebrity anything from £5,000 to £30,000 for the photoshoot. I think again it all depends on the magazine/website budgets and focus.”

‘They have a strong influence’

But while tonight’s winners are likely to rake in the cash through various deals, the public truly have the final say.

Rochelle explained: “I think it all comes down to the likeability factor and how they build their brand and content. If their audience really believes in them and what they stand for, they will have a strong influence.

“I think there are a handful of contestants that brands will want to work with. Kaz, Milly and Liberty being the three that stand out to me. I feel the brands like Pretty Little Thing, Missguided, In The Style and Boohoo would all like to welcome them to their families.”

Kaz could charge £1,250 per Instagram post, according to Rochelle (Credit: ITV2)

Who is in the Love Island final?

Meanwhile, four potential pairings could be crowned Love Island 2021 winners tonight (August 23).

Millie and Liam are firm favourites to win the show, while Chloe and Toby are also in the running.

Kaz and Tyler also have a chance of nabbing the £50,000 fund.

Furthermore, Faye and Teddy take the fourth final spot.

But who will be crowned the ultimate winners?

The Love Island final airs on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

