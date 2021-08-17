Love Island star Faye Winter has been defended by fans after some people called her a “bully” for her behaviour in the villa.

During last night’s show, Faye didn’t seem pleased when she and Teddy were voted one of the least compatible couples.

While they were saved by the public, that didn’t stop Faye from demanding to know who voted for her.

Priya then added fuel to the fire when she told Faye that she and Brett didn’t pick them as one of the least compatible couples before leaving the island.

The fiery episode ended with a first look at Faye arguing with Jake at the fire pit.

Faye rages at Jake in the latest Love Island first look (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island first look: Faye labelled a bully

Pointing at Liberty, she screamed a Jake: “She is the most genuine person I’ve ever come across in here and you, outside or in, are a different person and you’re [bleep] me off now.

“I’m so far done with you Jake, it’s unreal.”

Fans rushed to social media to hit out at Faye’s behaviour, with some labelling the islander a bully.

“Faye is actually a bully. How are you making other people in the villa feel anxious about something you all had to. #LoveIsland,” said one fan.

I’m not Jakes biggest fan like he’s a snake but I hate the way faye talks to people like it gives me massive bully vibes? She always wants to make people feel embarrassed and shout at them — B (@yagorlbek) August 16, 2021

Faye is a bully and very manipulative 😭🙌🏾 how can she say such things 🤷🏾‍♂️ #LoveIsland — Zeeee (@zibu_siso) August 17, 2021

Faye when she finds out Millie voted for her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iCuh2E5quY — Omone (@OmoneItsagwede) August 16, 2021

Faye is a bully. Starting to feel abit sorry for Jake, he hasn’t done as much as they are trying to pin on him. #poorjake #LoveIsland — Hannah Lawton 🖤 (@HazzyClaire) August 16, 2021

A second viewer tweeted: “I’m not Jake’s biggest fan like he’s a snake but I hate the way Faye talks to people like it gives me massive bully vibes?”

“Faye is a bully. Starting to feel a bit sorry for Jake, he hasn’t done as much as they are trying to pin on him, ” tweeted a third.

A fourth fan said: “I feel sorry for Millie she shouldn’t feel worried or intimidated for voting like everyone else.”

Jake and Faye clash on tonight’s episode (Credit: ITV2)

Some fans defend Faye’s outburst

However, not all fans felt the same way.

One hit out at the “bully” claims, insisting that Faye only gets angry when people have behaved badly.

people saying that faye having “bully energy” in the villa is what’s making everyone nervous and guilty no that’s actually just what happens when you know you did something snakey — mirren (@fitzgrantIII) August 16, 2021

“Faye only ‘blows’ up when it seems like someone has lied to her and doesn’t just tell her what they’ve done,” said one fan on Reddit.

“The girls are just being cowardly now because they don’t want to deal with the fallout of them choosing a supposed good friend over a total newbie to be shoved from the villa.”

Another said on Twitter: “People saying that Faye having ‘bully energy’ in the villa is what’s making everyone nervous and guilty? No, that’s actually just what happens when you know you did something snakey.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tomorrow night, at 9pm.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

