Love Island fans all making same prediction after most brutal dumping in show’s history

Fans of Love Island reckon they’ve rumbled a huge Villa twist after Molly Marsh was eliminated from the show.

Molly, a firm fan favourite, had to pack her bags immediately after Love Island veteran Kady McDermott brutally stole her man on Friday (June 23).

Kady, 27, had to take a boy from one of the girls just 24 hours after she’d made her own shock return to the Villa.

Fans were gutted to see Molly leave the Villa (Credit: YouTube / Love Island)

Love Island plot twist?

Kady, who first appeared on the ITV2 show in 2016, made a bombshell entrance while the other girls were at the spa.

Hours later Kady decided to couple up with Zachariah Noble, leaving poor old Molly single. Then, in a brutal twist, Molly was eliminated from the show with immediate effect. Ouch!

But some fans are predicting that this is not the last we will see of 21-year-old Molly.

After all the Casa Amor test could be just around the corner – where a new batch of stunners arrive to test the loyalty of current couples.

One fan echoed many as they said: “I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Molly, it’s so sudden. She’ll be back.”

Another suggested: “I wonder, will they put Molly into a second villa, I feel it could be different twist to Casa?”

Well, we know she’s currently not in a second villa – unless that is in the UK, as she’s been pictured after flying home!

Kady’s back… and she’s poaching the boys! (Credit: YouTube / Love Island)

Rumour has it

Actress Molly, from Doncaster, has found herself at the centre of the rumour mill more than once now!

When a photo surfaced of her with former contestant Molly Mae Hague, some jumped to the conclusion that New Molly must be a plant.

Her mum Janet even rushed to her defence, saying: “Please don’t believe this nonsense.”

Do you think Molly will be back? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.