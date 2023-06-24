Love Island fans all making same prediction after most brutal dumping in show’s history

Fans of Love Island reckon they’ve rumbled a huge Villa twist after Molly Marsh was eliminated from the show.
Molly, a firm fan favourite, had to pack her bags immediately after Love Island veteran Kady McDermott brutally stole her man on Friday (June 23).
Kady, 27, had to take a boy from one of the girls just 24 hours after she’d made her own shock return to the Villa.
Love Island plot twist?
Kady, who first appeared on the ITV2 show in 2016, made a bombshell entrance while the other girls were at the spa.
Hours later Kady decided to couple up with Zachariah Noble, leaving poor old Molly single. Then, in a brutal twist, Molly was eliminated from the show with immediate effect. Ouch!
But some fans are predicting that this is not the last we will see of 21-year-old Molly.
After all the Casa Amor test could be just around the corner – where a new batch of stunners arrive to test the loyalty of current couples.
One fan echoed many as they said: “I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Molly, it’s so sudden. She’ll be back.”
Another suggested: “I wonder, will they put Molly into a second villa, I feel it could be different twist to Casa?”
Well, we know she’s currently not in a second villa – unless that is in the UK, as she’s been pictured after flying home!
Rumour has it
Actress Molly, from Doncaster, has found herself at the centre of the rumour mill more than once now!
When a photo surfaced of her with former contestant Molly Mae Hague, some jumped to the conclusion that New Molly must be a plant.
Her mum Janet even rushed to her defence, saying: “Please don’t believe this nonsense.”
