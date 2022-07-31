Love Island fans all saying the same thing about Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ act

Love Island fans were left disgusted after Gemma Owen sniffed Indiyah Reynolds’ fart!

However, they all commented that it looked like she was having more fun then than doing anything else on Love Island.

Gemma, who is partnered up with Luca Bish, has made it clear she’s not good at showing emotion and doesn’t like PDA. But she finally seemed to be enjoying herself when she jokingly tried to smell Indiyah’s trump!

Gemma and Luca were treated to a very romantic date (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Gemma and Luca’s final date

Luca and Gemma had their final date in the last episode. They had a romantic meal in the surrounds of a castle.

They talked about how much they liked each other. The couple also felt they’d found a best friend and couldn’t wait to be together on the outside.

However, Gemma’s moment to shine came later on.

As the girls were getting ready for the evening, Indiyah let one rip in the hair and make-up room.

“Did you just fart?” Tasha asked. “That stinks.”

Gemma said: “I can’t smell it, wait, wait,” and began wafting her hand around to try to get a whiff.

Fans disgusted

Fans were disgusted at her and flooded Twitter with memes!

But others commented they were happy to see Gemma doing something ‘age appropriate’ on Love Island. They also said she looked more excited doing that than when she was with Luca.

God Gemma is such a tomboy going over to sniff Indiyah’s fart LMAO #LoveIsland — KandiDoll (@DolliKandi) July 30, 2022

gemma is so funny w the girls why she wanted to smell indiyahs fart 😭😭 #loveisland — jonilla (@ilovechuggs) July 29, 2022

GEMMA YOU’RE GETTING TOO COMFORTABLE WHY DO U WANNA SMELL SOMEONE’S FART 🤢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gmXJifyURR — zahra😼 SAN month💜 (@zmoodin) July 29, 2022

gemma sniffing the fart was the most age appropriate thing she’s done #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aXZe1iSNl8 — Rdotz (@rdotzzzz) July 29, 2022

Gemma is more excited to smell Indiyah’s fart than she is to spend time with Luca… and same tbh #loveisland — 👀 (@vibesdontbang) July 29, 2022

Gemma is more interested in Indiyah’s fart than Luca #loveisland — emma🐄 (@cagtheemmaphant) July 29, 2022

Gemma has more fun smelling farts than she does with Luca… worrying! #loveisland — Manisha Saggu (@Manisha_Babra) July 29, 2022

Gemma had more energy for Indiyah’s fart than her date with Luca #LoveIsland — fi (@ekinoutsold) July 29, 2022

Luca has come under fire for his behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Love Island concerns

Luca and Gemma have been coupled up since early on and seem a strong couple.

However, some viewers have become concerned that he is displaying controlling behaviour.

Following the fallout from Casa Maor and Movie Night, Luca and Gemma argued as he accused her of flirting with bombshell Billy.

During the same episode Dami was rude to Indiyah and Davide branded partner Ekin-Su a liar for flirting with George. All this despite the two boys also cheating and flirting during their time in Casa Amor.

Two women’s charities – Women’s Aid and Refuge – have revealed they’re in talks with ITV over the “misogyny and controlling behaviour” that’s allegedly being shown in the show.

Women’s Aid issued a statement after viewers’ shared their fears for this year’s girls.

“At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

“This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants. A show based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships,” the statement said.

It then added: “We are talking to ITV. They have shared with us information on their inclusion training.

“But what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships.”

Refuge also posted a statement and said things were “extremely concerning”.

“The misogyny and casual sexism witnessed on this series of #LoveIsland is extremely concerning.

“The double standards, gaslighting and coercive control being displayed by the men in the villa is hugely problematic,” a rep said.

Gemma seemed to be enjoying herself on the date (Credit: ITV)

ITV issues statement

ED! contacted ITV for a comment and they told us: “We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders.

“Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.

“Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

“We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our Islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment.”

