Love Island fans beg for Ekin-Su to replace Laura Whitmore as host

Each Love Island season it’s become the norm for viewers to demand host Laura Whitmore is dumped – and now there are pleas for Ekin-Su to replace her.

In recent weeks the charmingly cheeky Turkish model/actress has been growing in popularity – and Ekin-Su worship has now reached fever pitch.

New bombshell Ekin-Su has all the boys fawning over her (Credit: ITV2)

While her legions of Love Island fans are praying for her to find Happy Ever After with Davide and win the show, they’re convinced her career is going stellar either way.

And top of the list of things Ekin-Su supporters want to see next is her hosting the hit ITV2 show!

Ekin-Su and Davide recouple on Love Island (Credit: ITV Hub)

Laura out and Ekin-Su in, please!

“Ekin Su to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of love island !!!!”

“Laura Whitmore out, Ekin Su in!!”

“Ekin Su is made for presenting, I hope she replaces Laura Whitmore next year.”

“Ekin Su needs to replace Laura Whitmore as host, who’s with me.”

“Ekin Su hosting Love Island – she IS Love Island.”

Love Island viewers complaints about Laura Whitmore

Laura has come under fire as host of Love Island this year for her alleged treatment of contestants on the Sunday night spin-off show Aftersun.

Earlier in the series, viewers slammed her for getting Remi to rap – he certainly didn’t look in his element.

The 37-year-old presenter also upset people after the interview with Jacques, who chose to walk from the villa for the sake of his mental health.

The programme showed Jacques footage of his ex ‘love’ Paige getting cosy with newcomer Adam.

And last weekend viewers accused her of slut-shaming Ekin-Su, during a discussion about her and Casa Amor bed fellow George.

Laura said: “Once again Ekin-Su swore that nothing happened with George and it seems Davide doesn’t believe her.”

Guest Tom Grennan replied: “It deffo happened though didn’t it?” Read more: Love Island girl accuses boys of ranking her looks ‘4 out of 10’ Cameras then caught Laura guffawing. Another guest Darren Harriott then commented: “She said her head never turned but I think her hand might have turned, and possibly wrist.” Rather than attempt to shut the conversation down, Laura sought Sian Welby’s opinion. The exchange resulted in 427 Ofcom complaints.

