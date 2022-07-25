Love Island fans believe they’ve spotted proof that Ekin-Su and Davide have done the deed in the Love Island villa.

In Sunday night’s episode (July 24), ITV2 viewers spotted clues that mean the up-and-down couple may have had sex under the covers.

Frisky!

Fans claimed Ekin-Su on Love Island showed morning after signs of a busy night with Davide (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island’s Ekin-Su looks smug

Viewers were straight to social media to comment on the morning after moments in the episode.

As a result, there was one telltale clue that had them all gossiping.

All evidence pointed to Ekin-Su’s wild bedhead hair, which seemed to confirm that the pair had gotten frisky overnight.

Additionally, as the stunning Love Island star sat up in bed sported her wild mane and sunglasses, she looked positively smug. And viewers were quick to spot it!

Ekin SU had a good night Look at her hair 😂😂#LoveIsland — banter (@littyafrogirl) July 24, 2022

They weren’t alone as another quickly added: “Ekin Su’s hair speaks volumes this morning.”

Another joked: “Ekin-Su hair. Mum and Dad are bad people”.

“LMAO someone please make a gif of Ekin-Su in bed with messy hair and sunglasses on smiling,” laughed a third.

Another mocked: “Ekin’s hair! My sis got busy last night. So exciting!”

And they weren’t the only ones laughing. Further viewers joked about her wild night with Italian hunk Davide:

Love Island’s Davide and Ekin-Su are a huge fan favourite – but did they get frisky? (Credit: ITV2)

Loved up and exclusive

Some fans were thrilled the couple seem to be moving forward, after what’s been a rollercoaster ride for the pair in the Love Island villa.

There’s been arguments, displays of affection and everything in between for the turbulent couple.

The episode continued with Davide showing his caring side for Ekin-Su, before FINALLY asking her to be exclusive. And fans were SO ready for it.

If Ekin Su and Davide do not win we riot!

One viewer gushed: “Davide is the sweetest man in that villa. Him and Ekin are my winners.”

Another celebrated: “Ekin and Davide!!! They’re finally exclusive.”

Despite their ups and downs, fans are so pleased for the pair they’re already calling them as the winners of the series. One fan tweeted: “If Ekin Su and Davide do not win we riot!”

The finale episode is over a week away. and if Ekin-Su and Davide do win they could take home £50k between them.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su has become a firm favourite with viewers tipping her and Davide to win the show (Credit: ITV2)

What else happened in the villa?

Viewers of Sunday night’s episode were also treated to the usual drama and tension that Love Island is known for. L

ast night saw one of the most brutal scenes of the series, as two Islanders were dumped and sent home.

Deji Adeniyi and bombshell Reece Ford were sent packing alongside Lacey Edwards and Nathalia Campos. The four immediately left the Spanish villa after the recoupling saw them left single.

The tense final moments were electric as viewers watched the contestants receive the news that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple.

Additionally, the Islanders with the fewest votes were the ones at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Deji and dancer Lacey were one of the three couples, along with Nathalia and Reece, and Danica and Jamie.

However, in a cruel twist, the group were informed that it would be two couples going home instead.

Danica and Jamie were saved, which meant Deji and Lacey alongside Nathalia and Reece were forced to head home.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

