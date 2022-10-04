ITV2 announces details of new Ekin-Su and Davide show as Love Island winners set for TV return

Love Island 2022 champions Ekin-Su and Davide will be returning to screens very soon, ITV2 has announced.

The power couple are set to document their journeys around Italy and Turkey together in a new series that’s coming soon.

Ekin-Su and Davide will be back on screens very soon (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 stars Davide and Ekin-Su land TV show

ITV2 has announced some hugely exciting Love Island-related news today (Tuesday, October 4).

The Love Island champions will be returning to screens soon with a new TV show – Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Ekin-Su and Davide will be taking two “trips of a lifetime” as they head to Davide’s Italy and Ekin-Su’s Turkey.

The couple, who won Love Island back in August, will be jetting off on two new adventures in this two-part series.

For the first time since leaving the villa, Davide will be going back to his hometown of Frosinone, with Ekin-Su at his side.

But before that, Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy, whisking his partner off to take a tour of the Italian city of love, Verona.

Ekin-Su and Davide will be visiting Italy and Turkey (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 champions new show

After a journey through the Tuscan valley, Ekin-Su and Davide will then be jetting off to Turkey.

In Istanbul, Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting friends she made while working and living in Turkey as an actress.

The happy couple will also undertake an eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis.

Living in a confined space together will see the pair clash once more.

The series will introduce viewers to the star’s family and friends, and will also see Ekin-Su attempt to impress Davide’s mum with her cooking.

It’s set to be another incredible trip for the couple and will be hitting screens in the near future.

Ekin-Su and Davide’s new show is coming soon to ITV2 (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecoming

Some of those involved in the new show have spoken of their excitement about it.

Mike Spencer, the Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment said: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.

“Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

The Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, Paul Mortimer also spoke about the new series.

“We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2,” he said.

“We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun, and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecoming will air on ITV2 and ITV Hub soon.

