Gemma, Davide and Ekin-Su on Love Island
TV

Love Island viewers convinced Davide with pick new girl Ekin-Su

Fans predict that Davide will dump Gemma for newcomer Ekin-Su

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Love Island viewers fear Davide is going to be swayed by the new bombshells, Afia and Ekin-Su.

The new Islanders have both been chosen by the public to go on a date with newly single Liam Llewellyn.

However, fans predict that newcomer Ekin-Su may potentially have her eyes set on a certain Italian contestant.

Ekin-Su smiling on Love Island
Two new bombshells enter the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island new girls

Viewers felt shocked when Davide finally made his decision to partner with Gemma Owen in the recoupling, leaving Liam in the dark.

After Gemma ditched Liam for the ‘Italian stallion’, Liam felt vulnerable as he was the only single in the villa.

Read more: Love Island fans call for Gemma Owen to be ‘taken out’ of show because of age

However Liam’s luck took a dramatic turn last night as two new bombshells were introduced on the show, Afia and Ekin-Su.

Afia is 25 and works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club in London.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su is a 27-year-old actress from Essex.

In last night’s episode’s closing scenes, Liam learned that the public had voted for him to go on dates with both newcomers.

While viewers are thrilled that Liam is finally moving on from Gemma, some fans think that Liam may have a bit of competition if he tries to pursue Ekin-Su.

Gemma and Davide walking together on Love Island
Fans fear that Davide will ditch Gemma for Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV2)

Davide on Love Island

Although Davide and Gemma seemed happy on their first date, fans believe that their romance won’t last for long.

After the new bombshells were introduced on Love Island, many viewers are predicting a love triangle between Gemma, Davide and newcomer Ekin-Su .

One fan wrote: “Is Davide going to get with one of the new girls and ditch Gemma?”

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Are Reza and Ruby still together?

Another said: “Me waiting for the new bombshell Ekin-Su to steal Davide and humble Gemma #Loveisland.”

Someone else wrote: “Davide will ditch Gemma in a heartbeat.”

A fourth predicted: “As soon as the new girl Ekin-Su comes in Davide is going to move on lol #Loveisland.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

thunderstorms and woman in bed looking sick
Met Office issues weather warning as Storm Alex wrecks havoc for hay fever sufferers
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan
Mark Wright reveals ‘tough rule’ he and Michelle Keegan had to cope with ‘hard’ time away
Jamie Kim Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Kim Tate tracks down her son Jamie as Will tells what he’s been up to?
Princess Charlotte looking nervous during royal engagement and the Queen in all green during Jubilee
Princess Charlotte’s ‘gesture at the Queen’s Jubilee which showed her caring concern’
Amanda and Clive Owen on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda and Clive Owen announce split: ‘This hasn’t been easy’
Rod Stewart performing at Jubilee and Penny Lancaster on Loose Women
Penny Lancaster admits Rod Stewart’s Jubilee gig was ‘touch and go’