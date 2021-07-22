Love Island has issued a statement after a women’s charity accused Danny Bibby of ‘gaslighting’ Lucinda Strafford.

The plumber and clothing brand owner found himself dumped from the villa last night (July 21).

During his time on the ITV2 show, Danny was partnered with Lucinda but the pair failed to hit it off.

Danny Bibby departed the Love Island villa last night (Credit: ITV2)

What did Women’s Aid say about Danny Bibby’s behaviour?

Now, Women’s Aid have spoken out about his ‘possessiveness’ after Lucinda moved on with Aaron Francis.

Teresa Parker, Head of Media and Communications at Women’s Aid, commented on Danny’s villa behaviour.

She told the MailOnline: “Our team at Women’s Aid watched Danny and Lucinda’s relationship develop and became increasingly concerned with his behaviour towards her on screen, including what looked like gaslighting, possessiveness, and manipulation.

“This is clearly not what a healthy relationship looks like. These are all tactics used by perpetrators of abuse.”

Lucinda and Danny initially hit it off in the villa (Credit: ITV)

They went on: “More widely, coercive control, which is a persistent pattern of controlling, coercive and threatening behaviour, has been a criminal offence since 2015.”

Furthermore, the charity urged Love Island to “recognise the signs of abusive behaviour” on the show.

What has Love Island said?

Meanwhile, Love Island has insisted the safety of their contestants is vital.

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “We take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

“We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera. All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa.”

They added: “Islanders are always able to reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need. We will of course continue to monitor all of our Islanders in line with our robust protocols.”

Danny found himself dumped from the show alongside AJ Bunker.

It came after 25-year-old landed himself in hot water following an unsurfaced racial slur.

