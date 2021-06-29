Love Island series 7 kicked off last night (Monday, June 28) and it’s pretty clear we’re in for quite a ride with this new bunch of contestants.

Every year Love Island brings new drama with its many coupling-ups and break-ups – and everything else that happens in between!

And we’ve already got a pretty good idea what we can expect from the new Love Island contestants…

Love Island contestants: Predictions for series 7

Toby is going to pull a Michael Griffiths

Will Toby pull a Michael? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Now as anyone who’s watched Love Island in the past will know, there’s always drama when Casa Amor comes into play.

As we saw, Toby didn’t get off to a great start as no girls stepped forward for him. However he found himself coupled up with the stunning Kaz.

I don’t see Kaz and Toby being more than friends. However judging by Toby saying he’s in a lot of DMs in his introduction, I can tell he’s the type to play the field.

I have a feeling he will find someone and then find someone else and recouple in Casa Amor.

Could we end up seeing another love triangle like with Michael, Amber and Joanna in series five with these Love Island contestants?

I think so.

Hugo is the next Dr Alex

Will Hugo find love in the villa? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Last night we met the lovely Hugo, who is a PE teacher from Hampshire.

Immediately you can tell Hugo is a lovely, kind lad and he reminds me a lot of former contestant Dr Alex George in that way.

As many of you who watched series four of Love Island know, Dr Alex struggled to find love. Although he seemed to have a brief romance with Alexandra Crane, he wasn’t feeling it with her.

I have a feeling we could see Hugo go down the same route. However I am rooting for him to find someone!

There’s going to be some fights over Brad

Will Brad’s head be turned by the new girl? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Let’s face it, Brad definitely caught the eye of many of the ladies in the villa (and outside).

Of course this will mean that there’s going to be more than one girl who wants him.

He is currently coupled up with Faye, however in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, June 29) Chloe is coming into the villa.

I have a feeling there could be a battle for Brad from this year’s female Love Island contestants.

Jake and Liberty to be the next Dani and Jack

Could Jake and Liberty be the next Jack and Dani? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Jake and Liberty ended up coupling up together and it immediately seems like there’s an attraction between the two.

With a lot of Love Island series, there’s a couple who gets together very early on and stays together throughout the show (Dani and Jack, Molly-Mae and Tommy etc.)

While they’re only still getting to know each other, I have a feeling these two could have a spark.

They seem well suited. I guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Sharon, Kaz and Shannon won’t find someone till later in the series

Will they find love? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment Daily)

Sharon, Kaz and Shannon are extremely stunning girls.

However I feel like they’re all the kind of girls that won’t stand for anyone who doesn’t treat them exactly how they want to be (and that’s how they should be).

I feel as if they all might take their time to find the person they want to be with.

They all give me bad b*tch energy and I love it!

Aaron to be the next Ovie?

Will Aaron find love? (Credit: ITV/Lifted Entertainment)

Aaron comes across as a very calm and chilled out person. He very much reminds me of Ovie from series five.

I feel like Aaron will find a girl he likes and settle down with her. He definitely doesn’t strike me as a game player.

Let the fun begin!

Want more Love Island? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Love Island section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Got any Love Island predictions of your own? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.