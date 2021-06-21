Just one week ahead of the new Love Island series, the show’s 2021 cast has been revealed.

A fresh batch of sexy singletons will make their way into the famous villa in Mallorca next week.

Until then, here’s how you can find all of the contestants online.

Love Island cast: Sharon Gaffka

Contestant Sharon is a former Miss International United Kingdom, having won the competition in 2018.

To date, the soon-to-be Islander has 20.4k followers on Instagram.

If her following is anything to go by, Sharon is one of the most popular contestants this year.

Aaron Francis is already popular on social media

Aaron Francis

Furthermore, Aaron currently has 6,154 followers on Instagram.

It comes as no surprise as the 24-year-old luxury events host has worked alongside a number of famous faces in the past.

Former villa star Wes Nelson also follows Aaron on the social media website.

Liberty Poole already boasts 12k followers (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast: Liberty Poole

Just like Aaron, Liberty already has a huge following on social media.

The 21-year-old waitress and marketing student regularly shares stunning snaps of herself on Instagram.

To date, her profile has 12.8k followers.

Hugo Hammond

Love Island’s first disabled contestant Hugo has been a hit with viewers so far.

And it appears his Instagram account is just as popular.

The 24-year-old PE teacher boasts 6,754 followers.

Model Shannon Singh joins this year’s line-up (Credit: ITV)

Shannon Singh

Meanwhile, Shannon is one of the most popular contestants on Instagram.

Ahead of the series, the model has 160k followers.

Her feed consists of holidays shots, fashion shoots and clips of herself DJing.

Jake Cornish has 7,000 followers (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast: Jake Cornish

However, Jake isn’t as popular as fellow star Shannon.

The 24-year-old from Weston-super-Mare still has an impressive 7,710 followers.

Kaz Kamwi

Working as a fashion blogger, Kaz should know a thing or two about social media.

Her profile currently boasts 64.9k followers.

Meanwhile, in the villa, Kaz’s account is being managed by her sister Banji.

Love Island’s Brad McClelland will join the villa next week (Credit: ITV)

Brad McClelland

Brad, 26, and from Northumberland, has been single for two years.

But does his social media account have slightly more luck?

To date, the Islander has 7,927 followers.

Contestant Chloe Burrows is active on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast: Chloe Burrows

Furthermore, Chloe isn’t as popular as her other Islanders.

The soon-to-be reality star is a financial services marketing executive from Bicester.

To date, Chloe has 4,610 followers.

Love Island cast 2021: Toby Aromolaran

Semi-pro footballer Toby currently has 8,538 followers on Instagram.

But we’re certain that number will rocket next week.

The star plays for Hashtag United FC, having posted a number of snaps of himself on the pitch.

Faye Winter

Faye is often seen posing up a storm on Instagram.

The 22-year-old lettings manager from Devon currently has 4,308 followers.

As a result, she’s one of the least popular contestants on social media.

