The cast of Love Island 2022 has finally been unveiled ahead of the show’s launch next Monday (June 6).

ITV has been announcing the hopefuls looking for love since early this morning (May 30) – and naturally they’re just as hunky and gorgeous as ever.

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, with voiceover provided by her other half Iain Stirling, this little lot are most definitely ready for a summer of love.

So let’s find out who’s who in the cast of Love Island 2022.

Paige Thorne from Swansea will enter the villa next week (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast unveiled: Paramedic Paige Thorne

Gorgeous paramedic Paige, who describes herself as “mumsy” was the first to be announced.

She is 24 and from Swansea and admitted she signed up for the show as there is “nobody” in her home town that she wants to date.

Paige said: “In Swansea there is just no one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.

“I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!”

She said she’ll bring “positive energy, lots of bubbly energy” to the villa.

Paige added: “I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed.”

Paige said she’s single because she came out of a relationship and was “just so done with guys”.

“I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like: ‘Right, that’s it. I’m going to focus on me.’

“Then I was like: ‘Okay, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.’

“I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.”

Maybe she’ll click with the second hopeful to be announced…

Dami Hope was the second Love Island 2022 cast member to be announced (Credit: ITV)

Microbiologist Dami Hope

Hunky Dami Hope, 26, is a senior microbiologist who hails from Dublin.

He’s signed up this year as 2022 is the year he decided he was going to be “open to new things”.

“Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience,” he said.

Asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Dami quipped: “Just myself – Dami Hope! Being me – funny and my personality.

“I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!”

Dami admitted that he thinks love is written in the stars.

“I think it’s a star sign thing,” he said. “I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first.

“If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them.

“I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other,” he said.

Indiyah Polack is a hotel waitress who’s looking for love (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 cast: Indiyah Polack

Londoner Indiyah Polack is a 23-year-old waitress who works in a hotel.

She’s at a stage in her life where she feels “ready to meet new people and start dating properly”.

Indiyah admitted:”I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

“Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.”

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Indiyah said: “A lot of flavour and vibrancy.

“I feel like I’m quite a down-to-earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

She’d sum up her dating history as “random” and said everyone she’s dated “have all been quite different”, so it seems like she doesn’t have a type on paper.

“I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same,” she said.

Liam Llewellyn is single and ready to mingle (Credit: ITV)

Meet the Islanders: Liam Llewellyn

Liam Llewellyn, 22, is a masters student from Newport, South Wales.

“I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together,” he said when asked why 2022 is the year for him.

“I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

Asked how his family would describe him, Liam joked that his mum would describe him as a “little [bleep]”!

“No, I’m a good kid, she knows that,” he added.

“They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone.

“I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.”

He also seems to be a bit of a charmer when it comes to the ladies, if you like cheesy chat-up lines, that is!

“The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like: ‘You’re mint.’ I’m like: ‘Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.’ Or I’ll say something like: ‘You’ve got nice feet.'”

Tasha Ghouri is the show’s first-ever deaf contestant (Credit: ITV)

Love Island’s first-ever deaf contestant: Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri, 23, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, is a model and dancer.

And she also Love Island’s first-ever deaf contestant.

She readily admits her love life “has been a shambles”.

“This is an opportunity for me to find the one and have a great summer at the same time,” she said.

“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them.”

Tasha’s friends would describe her as “wild”, so expect fireworks in the villa.

“I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor.

“I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me,” she said.

“They would definitely say I’m a nap queen – I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant,” she said.

“I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

When it comes to finding a man, Tasha has said that she may be a “girls’ girl”, but she’s ready to “step on toes”.

“It’s a tough one because I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible.”

Davide Sanclimenti is from Rome and owns his own business (Credit: ITV)

Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti is 27 and comes from Rome, Italy – although he lives in Manchester now and owns his own business.

“I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the villa!” he quipped.

“With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me.

“They love to be around me and I love to be around them,” he said.

“It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

Asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Davide said: “My personality and my Italian charm.

“I’m 27 now, I’m getting serious about my life and my goals. My biggest dream is to find someone I can spend the rest of my life with.”

Friends and family would say he “has a good heart” and he admits he’s a “very deep person”.

“For the people around me, I’m always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need.”

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has signed up for the 2022 series (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Owen – daughter of football ace Michael

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, 19, has signed up to join the cast of Love Island 2022.

Hailing from Chester, Gemma lists her occupation as an international dressage rider and business owner.

So why Love Island – and why now?

She said: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, why not?”

Gemma said she would say she’s “fun, flirty and fiery”.

She added: “I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

Coming for a sporting family, Gemma also admitted that she is competitive.

“My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11 years old so I would say I’m very competitive,” she admitted.

When it comes to relationships, Gemma said she “will always go for what I want”.

However, she added: “But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.

“I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me,” she concluded.

Ikenna Ekwonna is looking for love int he ITV2 villa (Credit: ITV)

Meet the Love Island cast: Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, from Nottingham works in pharmaceutical sales.

He admits he’s only ever had one relationship and is now “at the age where I could find someone”.

“Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement,” Ikenna said. “I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think.”

He’s an old romantic too, based on how he treated his first girlfriend.

“I took my ex on holiday for her birthday. We went to Barcelona for four nights and I was pretty young then, maybe like 19-20.

“It was for her birthday so she didn’t know about it. It was quite a lot of money to spend for that age,” he said.

Andrew Le Page is looking for love this summer (Credit: ITV)

Meet the cast of Love Island: Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page, 27, is an estate agent from Guernsey.

Asked why he’s signed up, he admitted: “Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.”

He claims to be a good boyfriend, too.

“When I’m with someone I’m very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them,” he said.

“With my ex, we went out for dinner for her birthday. I pretended that I got her absolutely nothing and she was kind of fuming.

“Then I whipped out that we’re actually going to Paris tomorrow. She was very happy with that!” he said.

Amber Beckford was the 10th hopeful to join the cast of Love Island 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Meet the Islanders: Amber Beckford

Amber Beckford is a 24-year-old nanny from London.

She said it “just feels like the right time” to sign up for the show.

“This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend,” she said.

Amber is hoping she’ll bring some “fun” to the villa and is looking forward to “some chit chat with the girls”.

“I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down. As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!” she laughed.

When it comes to her ideal man, there are definitely some traits that give Amber the ick.

“I don’t like guys that show off. I don’t like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh.

“There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!” she said.

Luca Bish completes the line-up (Credit: ITV)

Last but not least – Luca Bish

Luca Bish, 23, is a fishmonger from Brighton.

He’s said he’s signed up so he can become one of the show’s success stories.

And he’s even thinking about babies!

“When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Luca admitted: “I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.

“I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates,” he said.



Love Island stars on Monday June 6 on ITV2 at 9pm.

