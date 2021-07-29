Love Island fans eagerly await the return of the Casa Amor villa each year.

From heartache to blossoming romances, the famous second villa has provided plenty of drama on the ITV2 show.

But which couples have stayed together?

Love Island’s Molly And Callum hit it off in the Casa Amor villa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island: Which Casa Amor couples are still together?

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Callum shocked viewers after he ditched Shaughna Phillips for Molly in Casa Amor last year.

And their romance has gone from strength to strength ever since.

In fact, they’ve even moved into their very own four-bedroom house in Manchester.

The pair recently celebrated their one year anniversary, with Callum writing on Instagram: “Happy one year to my love.

“Thanks for all the happy memories and more importantly putting up with me, love you.”

We guess the risk paid off!

Love Island’s Nas and Eva are still together (Credit: ITV)

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Meanwhile, Nas and Eva are another Casa Amor success story.

Nas was initially coupled up with Demi Jones in the winter series, before moving on with Eva.

The couple now live together after dating for over a year and a half.

Speaking about their romance, Nas said: “She met my family and obviously, to us, to me that was a massive, a massive thing. My family said, ‘She’s so respectful. she’s so lovely’.”

Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris

Biggs first appeared in Casa Amor, while Rebecca entered the regular villa as a bombshell.

Despite not hitting it off on the show, the pair later found love soon after leaving the series.

And it appears they’re stronger than ever.

In a touching birthday tribute to her boyfriend, Rebecca previously wrote: “I will continue too admire you and everything you do, you are just an all around amazing man.

“Funniest person ever and everyday is just full of life and so much happiness when with you. I love you.”

Josh and Kaz remained together for seven months (Credit: ITV)

Who didn’t last after Casa Amor?

While the series has provided a handful of lasting romances, some contestants aren’t so lucky.

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley appeared to be the perfect match after meeting on the show.

However, the couple split seven months post-villa.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane also split shortly after departing from the island.

Belle and Anton parted ways after the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu recently called time on their romance following 15 months.

Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake lasted two and half months after the series ended.

Meanwhile, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan failed to keep the Casa Amor spark alive.

Montana Brown and her boyfriend Alex Beattie also split after just one month.

