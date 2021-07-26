Love Island star Jake Cornish will be tempted by Casa Amor bombshell Lillie, fans are predicting.

On tonight’s show, the Casa Amor twist will begin as the girls and boys are separated and a fresh batch of hot singletons will be sent into the villas.

However, fans of the ITV2 show are predicting Jake will stray and could be tempted by new Islander, Lillie.

Liberty and Jake have been going from strength to strength (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Casa Amor bombshells to tempt Jake?

Jake recently made things official with Liberty Poole as they became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Read more: Love Island: Casa Amor line-up and everything you need to know about the famous villa

However, newbie Lillie has revealed she has her sights set on Jake.

She added: “100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for.”

Will Lillie tempt Jake? (Credit: ITV2)

In addition, Lillie said her best feature is her feet and we all know Jake has a bit of a fetish…

Now, Love Island fans are fearing Jake may be tempted by the blonde bombshell.

One person said on Twitter: “It’s over for Jake and Liberty I give him an hour in Casa Amor before he starts cracking on with Lillie.”

Another wrote: “Jake is gonna pick Lillie and her feet.”

A third added: “Jake is gonna ditch Liberty for that foot fetish girl Lillie isn’t he?”

It’s over for Jake and Liberty I give him an hour in casa amor before he starts cracking on with Lillie💀 #LoveIsland https://t.co/B0LOEl4rkP — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) July 25, 2021

Jake is gonna pick Lillie and her feet 🤢🤢🤢🤢 #LoveIsland — Taystee Girl🇩🇲🇬🇩 (@Kris_Tna) July 25, 2021

jake is gonna ditch liberty for that foot fetish girl lillie isn’t he #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2Ap4cSlJUA — bella (@bellacfc) July 25, 2021

Jake and Liberty make things official

Earlier in the week, Jake and Liberty took their relationship to the next level and became an official couple.

Jake had two bracelets – one black and one white – that connected with a magnet.

He told Liberty: “I feel like I’ve found the one. Will you be my girlfriend?”

Liberty looked shocked as she said yes, before dropping the L-bomb!

Liberty and Jake officially became girlfriend and boyfriend (Credit: ITV2)

A stunned Jake exclaimed: “She just said she loves me!”

Their fellow Islanders cheered as the couple shared a kiss.

Love Island airs on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

Do you think Jake will stray? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.