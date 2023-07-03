Love Island Casa Amor star shares surprising Prince Harry link: ‘I didn’t know it was weird’

Love Island Casa Amor star Abi Moores has revealed her surprising link to Prince Harry in a preview for tonight’s episode.

The ITV2 reality show is back for another juicy episode tonight (July 3) and some royal connections have been unveilved.

Abi, one of the Casa Amor bombshells, tells her fellow islanders about her link to the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Abi reveals her link to Harry and William (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island Casa Amor tonight

Getting to know each other, Abi and Mitchel speak about wanting animals in the future. Asking Mitchel if he likes animals, Abi says: “I had horses… I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is. I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there…”

She adds: “I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.”

Abi, an air hostess from Hampshire, then adds: “When Americans would be like ‘oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, ‘yeah’.”

What?!

Mitchel appears shocked by Abi’s revelation (Credit: ITV2)

A clearly stunned Mitchel replies: “We’re both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield…and you’re just like having a good time with the Queen. It’s insane…”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode of Love Island, the villa and Casa Amor go head to head in a challenge. Raunchy Race is back and will see the islanders battle it out for a party.

Both villas receive a text which reads: “Islanders, Buckle up, it’s about to get racy as the Villa and Casa Amor go head to head in today’s challenge, Raunchy Race. The villa that gets the most points will win a party tonight. #MayTheBestVillaWin.”

The two villas go head to head tonight (Credit: ITV2)

They will take on each round while going against the clock. But which villa will come out victorious?

What’s happened on Love Island recently?

On Sunday night’s episode (July 2), the Casa Amor twist was in full swing as dumped islander Molly Marsh made her return. Poor Molly was dumped from the villa when Kady McDermott stole her partner Zachariah Noble.

Zachariah looked shocked as Molly re-entered the villa. But viewers were thrilled!

One person said on Twitter: “I’m glad Molly is back just to watch Kady kick off at the re-coupling.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

