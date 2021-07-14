Love Island contestant Brad McClelland has been dumped from the villa and fans are all saying the same thing.

In the show’s first public vote, couples Chloe and Toby, Sharon and Hugo, and Brad and Lucinda were voted the show’s least compatible couples.

Brad and Lucinda were coupled up (Credit: ITV)

However it was Brad and Lucinda that received the lowest votes and were at risk of being dumped from the island.

But in a new twist the couple were told that they have to decide between them who would leave.

Love Island: Brad dumped

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, July 14) Brad tried to convince Lucinda to stay in the villa.

Lucinda struggled to decide between staying and leaving with Brad.

However they decided that Brad, who has been in the villa since the first day, would be leaving by himself.

Brad left the villa (Credit: ITV/ Lifted Entertainment)

Read more: Love Island 2021: When is Casa Amor twist set to start this year?

Fans were upset to see Brad go, but some have said if Lucinda really liked him then she would go with him.

One wrote: “Lucinda if you really ‘fancied him’ you would go with him.”

Lucinda if you really “fancied him” you would go with him #loveisland — 9kiii🐉 (@GKimberly6) July 14, 2021

A second said: “If Lucinda really liked Brad she’d leave with him.”

If Lucinda really liked Brad she’d leave with him 💀 #LoveIsland — Apollo’sBit*h (@brown_sinai) July 14, 2021

A third tweeted: “If Lucinda likes Brad, she should go too.”

If Lucinda likes Brad, she should go too #LoveIsland — Jen Doe (@Just_Jensz) July 14, 2021

Others have accused Lucinda of crying fake tears.

Lucinda is so coming across as fake now. I was rooting for you girl 🌝 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bZPDJmSSbn — amy (@ballumenders) July 14, 2021

Pls is this whole episode about Lucinda fake crying over brad #LoveIsland — VicksStyles 💕 Styler Lomo💜 (@VicksStyles) July 14, 2021

When Brad was asked if he hoped Lucinda would leave with him, he said: “On the night, it was one of them situations where, I didn’t want her to leave [with me].

“The way we had a connection, it would be really nice to take what we had and continue it on the outside.

“I woke up this morning and I wish we had left together. I want to see where that could have went. Not being able to speak to Cind, or ask her where she’s at, I want to know how she’s woke up this morning.

Who is coupled up with who?

Viewers all said the same thing about Lucinda as Brad left (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: Is it Love or money for the contestants of Love Island 2021?

Currently Jake is coupled up with Liberty, Liam is coupled up with Millie, Toby is coupled up with Chloe and Teddy and Faye are coupled up.

If Lucinda likes Brad, she should go too.

Meanwhile Aaron and Kaz are in a friendship couple and so are Sharon and Hugo.

Now Lucinda is left single.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.