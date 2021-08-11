Last night’s Love Island saw new male bombshell Brett Staniland enter the villa to stir things up for the current couplings.

The successful male model and PhD student made his entrance lying on a sun lounger showing off his flawless body as he coughed to get the attention of Chloe and Priya and invited them to say hello.

Brett has fulfilled modelling contracts for big-name brands including Breitling and Jaguar as well as regularly appearing in London Fashion Week with his twin brother Scott.

Brett arrived in the Love Island villa last night (Credit: ITV2)

The pair have jet-setted to glamorous locations including the USA, Madrid and Paris for jobs they’ve secured based solely on their looks.

As Brett entered the villa, the memes on Twitter rolled in and many compared him to Shrek character Lord Farquaad for how he was sat on the sun lounger.

What were the best memes?

There’s plenty to choose from but here are a few of the more light-hearted posts being shared on Twitter.

Now tell me why my brain went straight to Lord Farquaad when I saw this 💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RGhobkpf4B — Connie (@colleyym) August 10, 2021

That new fella looks like Lord Farquard from Shrek #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/KMHdqCc2Nj — chattychat (@chattychat8) August 10, 2021

Brett fully reminds me of Lord Farquaad #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ABK5DfVgs3 — HiyaImAidzzs (@aidzzs) August 10, 2021

‘Be Kind’

However, some people took offense at the jokes and urged people to “be kind”.

Love Island producers issued an advisory to viewers asking them to think before sharing scathing remarks about the Islanders on social media.

The move came after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis took their own lives, with original Love Island host Caroline Flack also tragically taking her life.

One viewer tweeted: “The comments on this thread man… Every year people ask why there isn’t just normal average people in love Island. Then you react like this. Did your mamma not teach you if you ain’t got nothing nice to say don’t say it at all?”

Brett is the latest bombshell Islander (Credit: ITV)

Another shocked viewer wrote: “Such cruel comments. If you don’t have anything nice to say just keep scrolling by it’s very simple.”

A third posted: “Y’all are seriously attacking his looks?! It’s ridiculous, there’s nothing funny about being mean it’s unnecessary.”

