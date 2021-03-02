love island series two australia
Love Island Australia cast series two: Who are all of the contestants?

Love Island Australia series two has begun airing on ITV2, here are the cast details. The wild, fabulous and oftentimes outrageous show kicked off on Monday. Although it was filmed in 2019 and has already aired in Australia – it is now airing for the first time ever in the UK. So who is starring

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

Love Island Australia series two has begun airing on ITV2, here are the cast details.

The wild, fabulous and oftentimes outrageous show kicked off on Monday.

Although it was filmed in 2019 and has already aired in Australia – it is now airing for the first time ever in the UK.

So who is starring on the new series? And who are the hosts?

Get the answers to these and more below…

sophie monk
Sophie hosts Love Island Australia, but who are the cast (Credit: ITV2/Nine)

Does Sophie Monk host the show?

Yes actress and media personality Sophia Monk returns as the host.

Read more: Jessika Power reveals MAFS Australia regrets

The Aussie star, 41, shot to fame as part of girl group Bardot.

They won Australia’s 2000 Popstars series.

She went on to sing solo, and became an actress.

Her film roles include roles in Click, Date Movie, Pool Guys and an episode of Entourage.

She is now engaged to neurosurgical robotics consultant Josh Gross.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals sadness over Prince Philip

Meanwhile the show is narrated by Irish presenter and comedian Eoghan mcdermott, 37.

In Ireland he’s well-known for hosting The Voice of Ireland.

Who is on Love Island Australia series two?

The second series of Love Island Australia features a whole new bevvy of beauties and hunks.

Get to know the eleven bombshell stars below:

Jessie Wynter, 23, from Hobart, Tasmania


Jessie is a waitress from Hobart, Tasmania.

She says she ‘just wants to be loved’ and according to her Instagram is now based in Sydney.

Cynthia Taylu, 23, from Brisbane

love island cynthia
Will Cynthia find her dream man? (Credit: ITV/Nine)

Cynthia, 23, is a model from Brisbane who says she struggles to meet men that are interested in a genuine relationship.

She’s also an actress, and is represented by Williams Management.

Vanessa Sierra, 24, from Sydney

vanessa love island au
She is a businesswoman (Credit: ITV2/Nine)

Vanessa, 24, is a businesswoman and entrepreneur from Sydney.

Judging by her official YouTube account, she is mates with Ines Basic from MAFS Australia.

She also claims to make thousands a month with her OnlyFans account.

Cassie Lansdell, 27, from London

love island cassie
This contestant is originally from England (Credit: ITV/Nine)

Cassie is originally from London, UK but relocated to Sydney six years ago.

She works as an executive assistant. According to her Instagram is also a keen pole dancer.

She offers private chats and exclusive content on her official website.

Cartier Surjan, 20, from Sydney


Cartier was just 19 when she competed on the series. She admires confidence in men and off the show is a professional lifeguard.

Judging from her Instagram, she’s found success as an influencer since being on Love Island.

Gerard, 23, from Perth

This carer and PT wants a down to earth gal (Credit: ITV/Nine)

Gerard is a personal trainer and also works with people with disabilities.

He appreciates down to earth women with good morals.

On his Instagram he jokes he’s just a ‘Just a PT that still lives with his mum.’

He offers personal training online and still appears to work as a carer.

Adam, 23, from the Gold Coast

love island plasterer
Plasterer Adam says he can be grumpy (Credit: ITV/Nine)

Adam Farrugia is a plasterer by trade and describes himself as a bit moody.

He’s now transformed into a boxer – and he’s ready to compete in a reality celebrity fight competition this April.

Matthew, 24, from Melbourne

matthew
He is a pro wrestler (Credit: ITV/Nine)

Matthew is a model and professional wrestler.

He’s looking for a lady that can keep up with his adventurous side.

And he says he incorporates his modelling past into his wrestling persona.

Sam Withers, 30, from Melbourne

Sam is an international DJ who says he’s notoriously picky when it comes to dating.

Maurice, 27, from Sydney


Maurice says he is the ‘whole package’ and is looking for both beauty and brains in a lover.

He is a business owner and claims to be very spiritual.

Eoghan Murphy, 23, from Gold Coast


Eoghan is a real estate agent who desperately wants a new girlfriend.

He says he is a respectful gentleman and regularly posts about his real estate successes on Instagram.

When is Love Island Australia on?

The new series is on nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.

Past episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.

