Love Island viewers were divided over Andrew and his behaviour during last night’s show (Wednesday, June 8).

Andrew lied to Tasha about how Luca was feeling about her – sparking anger and subsequently giving viewers the “ick”.

Andrew ‘snaked’ Luca last night (Credit: ITV)

Andrwew on Love Island

It really hasn’t taken long for the drama to start happening on this year’s edition of Love Island.

Last night’s episode saw the first confrontation between the boys of this year’s series – with Andrew and Luca clashing over Tasha.

It all started earlier in the episode when Luca told Andrew that he fancied Tasha.

Andrew appeared happy for Luca to “crack on” with Tasha and get to know her.

However, when speaking to Tasha that night, Andrew told her that Luca didn’t even consider her in his top three.

Tasha confronted Luca on this, only to find out that Andrew had been lying. Luca, understandably, wasn’t happy.

Luca WASN’T happy (Credit: ITV)

Andrew and Luca clash

Later on in the episode, Luca confronted Andrew about the lie he’d told Tasha.

“If you were my mate outside I’d be absolutely fuming… You might have felt threatened…,” Luca told Andrew.

“I’d never ever dog a boy out to get a girl,” he continued.

“Completely from the bottom of my heart, I say I’m sorry. I wasn’t even thinking straight,” an apologetic Andrew said.

“Honest, swear to God.”

Later, speaking to the camera, he said: “It was an honest mistake. I would never want to jeopardise anyone’s chances with any other girl. Especially, my mates, I’d never do that ever – on purpose.”

Andrew’s behaviour didn’t impress viewers (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Luca may have forgiven Andrew and moved on, plenty of viewers were finding it difficult not to get the “ick” from the 27-year-old.

“Ew Andrew gives me the ick so bad,” one viewer tweeted.

“Andrew throwing Luca under the bus gives me the ick,” another said.

“Andrew trying to squirm out of his lie like a big grease ball,” a third wrote. “Ick vibes.”

However, others defended Andrew as one said: “Loool why do I feel sorry for Andrew now? I believe him. It was an accident. Bless his cotton socks.”

Another tweeted: “Aww poor Andrew, he’s sorry he was just threatened because you’re just so good looking Luca! Give him a break.”

It seems that Andrew has given Tasha the ‘ick’ too, as she said she wants to slow things down with him at the end of last night’s show.

Love Island continues tonight (Thursday, June 9) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

