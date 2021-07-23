Love Island winner Amber Gill has predicted Faye Winter will go ‘nuts’ after Hugo Hammond’s fiery rant last night.

The 24-year-old PE teacher shocked ITV2 viewers after turning on Toby Aromolaran for dumping Chloe Burrows.

And Amber believes the drama has only just begun.

Amber Gill has given her verdict on last night’s Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island: What did Amber Gill say?

Taking to Twitter last night, Amber shared her thoughts over the dramatic recoupling.

She tweeted: “This is what I’ve been waiting for! Keep Chloe in I want to see the chaos I want to see the havoc #loveisland.”

In a separate post, Amber added: “Omg there’s so much to look forward to FAYE, that girl is gunna go nuts at Hugo

I could hear it brewing already.”

And her followers agree as one said: “Lol classic Faye she has to have her say on any argument that has nothing to do with her.”

Another replied: “Oh yes Faye is going to lose her [bleep]!!! Although actually not her place.”

One added: “Faye is gonna be mad at Hugo for saying that.”

Hugo is currently coupled with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Love Island last night?

During last night’s explosive episode, Hugo tore into Toby over his treatment of Chloe.

Toby and Chloe appeared to be a perfect match before his head turned for bombshell Abigail Rawlings.

In his epic recoupling speech, Hugo raged: “If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past 24 hours.

“And I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete [bleep]. You deserve someone who is honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen.”

Since then, the scene has been labelled the stand-out moment of the series by viewers at home.

Meanwhile, Toby seemed furious over Hugo’s comments as he branded the teacher “muggy”.

