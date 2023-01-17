Love Island 2023 kicked off last night, with the ITV2 show plagued by “glitches” and viewers taking to Twitter to voice their complaints.

Maya Jama took over as host, making her debut in the South African villa last night (January 16).

But while viewers were absolutely loving the presenter, there were a few other things that they took to social media to grumble about…

Maya Jama was highly praised as she made her Love Island debut (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023: Technical ‘glitches’ disrupt launch show

As the contestants headed into the villa, viewers took to Twitter to ask if anyone else was experiencing “glitches” with the ITV coverage.

“Did everyone’s else’s telly just glitch or was it just mine?” asked one concerned fan.

It appears it wasn’t an isolated event, as others shared the same experience on Twitter.

“Did Love Island just glitch for anyone else?” another asked.

“That glitch had me STRESSED,” said another.

“Trying to get through this episode when there’s a glitch every 2 seconds,” said another.

“Glad this is a nationwide problem, thought the glitch was just a consequence of me getting a telly from an auction,” another laughed.

That wasn’t the only complaint on the night, though.

A lot of fans on Twitter likened Tom’s appearance to former Love Island star Jake (Credit: ITV)

‘Copy and paste’ complaints

Viewers also took to Twitter to complain about the “carbon copy” contestants.

Some fans of the show commented that the Love Island 2023 cast looked pretty similar to some of the stars from years gone by.

“All this show does is produce carbon copies,” slammed one.

“The whole Love Island cast is just a copy and paste from last year with different names,” said a second.

‘Out-bombshelling the bombshells!’

However, viewers were absolutely loving one aspect of the show – new host Maya Jama.

She looked absolutely sensational as she entered the villa not once but twice during the launch show.

In fact, many have declared that she’s already “won” the series.

“I’m not sure I’m ever going to be able to get over Maya. Every time she appears on the screen my jaw drops,” said one.

Another added: “Maya Jama ain’t disappointing. Already bringing the energy this show needed.”

“Maya out-bombshelling all the bombshells,” another declared.

Love Island 2023 continues tonight (January 17) on ITV2 at 9pm.

