Love Island launch date announced as ITV2 summer series set to begin very soon!

Love Island 2023 is set to return to screens very soon, it has been announced.

ITV has announced the launch date of this year’s summer series – and it’s coming back sooner than you think!

Maya is back! (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023 launch date revealed

Hit ITV2 reality show Love Island is returning to screens – and it’s going to be much sooner than you think!

ITV has announced today that the hugely popular dating show is returning on Monday, June 5 – that’s less than two weeks away!

The tenth season of the show will see Maya Jama return to host. Maya made her debut as the show’s host during the winter series earlier this year.

Iain Stirling will also be returning to narrate every episode – something he has done since the show launched in 2015.

Iain Stirling is returning to narrate the show (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023 launches in June

In a press release, ITV also revealed that the show is heading back to Spain, with the couples heading for a summer of love in Mallorca.

“Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings,” the press release read.

“.From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal, bombshells, and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love. More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

Kai and Sanam won Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Hit ITV dating show is back!

ITV also confirmed that Aftersun – the Love Island spin-off – is making a return too. Maya Jama will be hosting the show live from London.

She’ll be catching up with Love Islanders as they leave the villa, as well as interviewing ex-stars and celebrities.

Love Island: The Morning After – the show’s podcast – is also returning. Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polak will be hosting it.

Last time out, Love Island was filmed in South Africa. Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners after winning over viewers hearts.

Love Island returns on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

