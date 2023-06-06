Love Island forced to halt filming as medic rushed in after contestant falls ill

The 2023 summer series of Love Island was forced to stop filming over the weekend after a contestant reportedly fell ill.

Love Island kicked off on ITV2 last night (June 5), with filming starting on Saturday (June 3). However, medics had to be rushed into the villa after one of the contestants had a “funny turn” during filming.

It meant the scenes, being filmed with host Maya Jama in the villa, had to be halted.

The show only started last night (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023: Filming halted as medic rushes in

According to The Sun, filming had to be stopped just hours after the stars entered the villa.

It’s claimed contestant Catherine Agbaje had a “funny turn” while the cameras were rolling. As a result, paramedics rushed in to treat her.

Insiders said the estate agent became unwell on Saturday, the day filming began. “Catherine started to feel ill during filming and she was seen by the villa’s medical team. Her welfare was the priority. Filming with the other islanders and Maya was stopped until she was feeling better.”

Issuing an update, the insider claimed that filming resumed soon afterwards, with Catherine returning to the show. “It seemed the heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after. Either that or the shock of being paired with Andre Furtado was a little too much to handle,” they quipped of her love match.

Catherine was taken ill after filming began (Credit: ITV)

Production crew praised over fast response

Sources hailed the speed of the show’s reaction to Catherine’s illness and added: “Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24-hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming, once the medic was happy with her temperature she was fine to continue with the rest of filming.”

