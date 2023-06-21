Just 23 way more interesting things than watching Love Island you could be doing!

Love Island 2023 is back for the second time this year – and is consuming hundreds of thousands of people’s evenings every night for the next couple months. But there are much better things to do than watch the same old dramas play out… oh yes.

Put down the remote, step away from the TV and, for the love of all things non-reality, consider diverting your precious eyeballs and brain cells to any of these 23 more interesting and – let’s be honest – life-enhancing alternatives to watching Love Island.

Maya is hosting more drama, snogging, and betrayals on Love Island – again (Credit: ITV)

Things you can do instead of watch Love Island 2023

1. Watch paint dry (in different colours)

2. Count the grains of sand on a beach

3. Organise your sock drawer by fabric type

4. Create a spreadsheet of all your past parking tickets

5. Memorise the dictionary, one word at a time

6. Play a game of Guess the Molecule with your chemistry textbook

7. Build a house of cards with an unlimited supply of cards

8. Stare at a blank wall and contemplate the meaning of life

9. Rearrange the furniture in your room every hour

10. Try to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded

Would you rather watch the grass grow than watch Love Island?! (Credit: Pexels)

11. Conduct a scientific study on the growth rate of grass by measuring it every minute

12. Make a scrapbook of your grocery receipts

13. Watch the grass grow (literally)

14. Write a 10,000-word essay on the history of paperclips

15. Train a snail to perform circus tricks

16. Invent a new language and attempt to hold a conversation with yourself

17. Catalogue your collection of belly button lint

18. Memorise the periodic table of elements backwards

19. Play a solo game of hide-and-seek in your own home

20. Listen to a 24-hour audio recording of someone snoring

A Rubik’s Cube could prove more popular than watching Love Island… (Credit: Pexels)

21 Try to balance a spoon on your nose for an entire day

22 Write a novel about a fictional character who watches paint dry as their superpower

23 Create a detailed map of your neighbourhood using only toothpicks and glue

Now, we understand the lure of dramatic beach confrontations and love triangles. But just remember, life’s a grand adventure, and you don’t need a reality TV show to make it exciting!

