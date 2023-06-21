Rubik's cube, Maya Jama in Love Island promo pic, paint on a wall
TV

Just 23 way more interesting things than watching Love Island you could be doing!

It's a close-run thing...

By Entertainment Daily

Love Island 2023 is back for the second time this year – and is consuming hundreds of thousands of people’s evenings every night for the next couple months. But there are much better things to do than watch the same old dramas play out… oh yes.

Put down the remote, step away from the TV and, for the love of all things non-reality, consider diverting your precious eyeballs and brain cells to any of these 23 more interesting and – let’s be honest – life-enhancing alternatives to watching Love Island.

Maya Jama on Love Island 2023
Maya is hosting more drama, snogging, and betrayals on Love Island – again (Credit: ITV)

Things you can do instead of watch Love Island 2023

1. Watch paint dry (in different colours)
2. Count the grains of sand on a beach
3. Organise your sock drawer by fabric type
4. Create a spreadsheet of all your past parking tickets
5. Memorise the dictionary, one word at a time
6. Play a game of Guess the Molecule with your chemistry textbook
7. Build a house of cards with an unlimited supply of cards
8. Stare at a blank wall and contemplate the meaning of life
9. Rearrange the furniture in your room every hour
10. Try to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded

Grass with sunshine in the background
Would you rather watch the grass grow than watch Love Island?! (Credit: Pexels)

11. Conduct a scientific study on the growth rate of grass by measuring it every minute
12. Make a scrapbook of your grocery receipts
13. Watch the grass grow (literally)
14. Write a 10,000-word essay on the history of paperclips
15. Train a snail to perform circus tricks
16. Invent a new language and attempt to hold a conversation with yourself
17. Catalogue your collection of belly button lint
18. Memorise the periodic table of elements backwards
19. Play a solo game of hide-and-seek in your own home
20. Listen to a 24-hour audio recording of someone snoring

Man playing with a Rubik's Cube
A Rubik’s Cube could prove more popular than watching Love Island… (Credit: Pexels)

21 Try to balance a spoon on your nose for an entire day
22 Write a novel about a fictional character who watches paint dry as their superpower
23 Create a detailed map of your neighbourhood using only toothpicks and glue

Now, we understand the lure of dramatic beach confrontations and love triangles. But just remember, life’s a grand adventure, and you don’t need a reality TV show to make it exciting!

Read more: OPINION: I’m a 45-year-old married woman, here’s everything that’s wrong with Love Island

First Look: The compatibility vote is giving drama in the Villa! | Love Island Series 10

