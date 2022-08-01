Love Island 2022 comes to an end tonight (Monday, August 1) after eight weeks of drama, love and heartbreak.

Last night’s (Sunday, July 30) episode saw four couples book their place in the final – and now the favourites to win the show have been revealed.

Paige and Adam were dumped from the island (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Love Island 2022 last night?

Last night’s show saw the last couple leave the villa before tonight’s grand finale.

Paige and Adam were the unlucky Islanders who were dumped last night after the public failed to save them.

Paige and Adam and Tasha and Andrew were the last couples standing beside the fire pit last night. However, it was revealed that Tasha and Andrew had been saved.

Read more: Love Island fans all saying the same thing about Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ act

Speaking after her exit, Paige said: “The friendships you make in there and the experiences you take from it is so once in a lifetime.”

“To sit there, not know the time, not know the day, and just chill with people, it’s amazing. I had the best summer ever.”

“I’ve got the best girl,” Adam said upon leaving.

Will Davide and Ekin-Su win? (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 winners odds revealed

After eight weeks of drama, bombshells, heartbreaks and romance, it all comes down to this.

Tonight will see a new couple crowned the winners of Love Island.

It’ll also see that couple be in with a chance of splitting £50k between them… or stealing it.

And now the bookies’ favourites have been revealed – and it should come as no surprise to anyone as to who it is.

According to BetVictor, Davide and Ekin-Su are favourites to win Love Island, with odds of 1/6.

Gemma and Luca are 8/1 to win (Credit: ITV)

Who will win tonight?

BetVictor spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “We have seen many twists in the market and changes to who’s backed to win but Davide and Ekin-Su dominate as favourites, coming in at 1/6.”

He continued, saying: “They have stolen the nation’s hearts as we have been on a journey with them watching their rollercoaster relationship flourish.”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Sam then continued, saying: “Andrew and Tasha faced being in the bottom three several times, but they overcame this and turned it around as they’re now joint second favourites to win, at 8/1.”

Luca and Gemma are joint second-favourites at 8/1. Dami and Indiyah are 16/1.

The Love Island 2022 finale airs tonight from 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.