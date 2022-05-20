The stars of Love Island 2022 are set for a major shake-up with their wardrobe as the show takes on a new sponsor.

The ITV2 reality show has partnered with second-hand fashion giant eBay, amid hopes it’ll bring sustainable fashion to the forefront.

This means that this year’s contestants will wear entirely second-hand clothing for the first time ever.

Love Island has partnered with second-hand giant eBay (Credit: ITV)

Love Island partners with eBay for 2022 series

ITV is set to make history as Love Island becomes the first show to showcase a wardrobe filled with pre-owned pieces.

Bosses of the programme have decided to ditch fast-fashion brands and team up with online marketplace eBay.

While the stars are usually kitted in I Saw It First clothing, this year the contestants will have a second-hand switch up.

The reality show partnered with eBay in a bid to become more eco-friendly.

Celebrity stylist and second-hand enthusiast Amy Bannerman, who has worked with the likes of Rita Ora and Dua Lipa will also be styling this year’s Islanders.

We can’t wait to see how it turns out!

Love Island makes sustainable change to its wardrobe

The show hopes that the change will help make sustainability more aspirational.

Executive producer of Love Island, Mike Spencer, said of the collab: “We are thrilled to be paring up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner.

This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes from eBay.

“As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

“We also aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had. And how sharing is, in some way, caring.”

The online marketplace eBay also shared the news on its Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eBay UK (@ebay_uk)

The post said: “We have been grafting all winter… It’s time to bring the pre-love to Love Island.

“Living the ‘eat, sleep, rewear repeat’ mentality, we will provide a shared wardrobe for the villa.

“Islanders will flex their pre-loved fits while they crack on in the villa.

“Welcome to the Year of Pre-love.”

Fan react to the news

Fans of the show agree that it’s a fabulous idea.

“This is amazing,” said one.

“This makes me want to be an Islander,” said another.

“This is so exciting, well done guys,” said a third.

“I can’t believe you’re making this happen. This is HUGE!” declared another.

