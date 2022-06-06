Love Island 2022 will begin tonight with a fresh batch of singletons heading into the villa.

ITV has released a first look at Monday night’s show as the girls and the boys enter the villa for a summer of love.

Paige, Indiyah, Tasha, Amber and Gemma all make their entrance into their new home for the next couple of months.

Love Island returns for a brand new series tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island 2022 tonight

As the girls begin getting to know each other, host Laura Whitmore enters and begins grilling the singletons on their hopes for their time in the villa.

Sitting around the firepit, Laura asks Indiyah: “What turns you off?”

Indiyah replies: “Bad, bad fashion sense!”

The girls in place for the first coupling, which the public will choose (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island spoilers

Meanwhile, Gemma – the daughter of footballer Michael Owen – reveals she’s looking for a guy “that is really family orientated – that is so important” and has “good morals”.

After getting to know the girls, Laura asks them to line up in front of the pool as they await the arrival of the boys.

Laura tells them: “Well girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet – things are a little different this year.

“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most.”

In addition, she says: “However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect.

Davide will surprise the Islanders tonight as a new arrival (Credit: ITV2)

“For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

The boys Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca then enter the villa as one-by-one they’re paired with a girl who the public chose.

However, it isn’t long before another big twist as a new arrival causes a stir.

As the Islanders’ first day comes to an end, new boy Davide enters the villa and is already catching a few eyes.

Davide on Love Island

Indiyah admits in the Beach Hut: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning.

“But he is very good looking!”

Meanwhile, Gemma then confesses that she “was blown away”.

As Davide arrives, the Islanders take part in a game of dares and he has to do a “strip tease”.

However, he then receives a text which reads: “Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella.”

But who will he choose?

Love Island begins on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

