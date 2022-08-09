Coleen Nolan, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su and Janet Street Porter on Loose Women
ITV denies Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su ‘is lined up for Loose Women role’

Could we see more of Ekin-Su in the future?

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su isn’t going to become a panelist on Loose Women ITV has said, despite claims otherwise.

The 27-year-old was rumoured to be in talks to become a panelist on the show after it was claimed that she had wowed bosses during yesterday’s appearance (Monday, August 8).

Love Island 2022 Ekin-Su on Loose Women
Ekin-Su was on Loose Women yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 champ Ekin-Su set for TV role?

Reports claimed that Ekin-Su, the winner of this year’s Love Island, was reportedly in talks to become a Loose Women panelist.

The 27-year-old was on the show yesterday along with her fellow winner, and boyfriend, Davide.

Together, the duo spoke about their stint on the show, as well as walking away as winners.

Sources claimed that ITV bosses were reportedly looking to get her on the show more often after she came across as “really fun and genuine” during her appearance yesterday.

Ruth Langsford, Charlene White, Ekin-Su, Davide, Nadia Sawalha, Gloria Hunniford on Loose Women
Could we see more of Ekin-Su on the show in future? (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su to join Loose Women?

A TV source spoke to OK! magazine about ITV bosses plans for Ekin-Su after wowing on Loose Women yesterday.

“There are talks for Ekin-Su to join the panel – she’d be great,” they said.

“She was very naturally funny, open and honest, and that’s what they want.”

They then went on to say that she came across as “really fun and genuine”, which is what bosses want.

“The Loose Women ladies also loved her. She really would be great as a regular panellist,” they added.

Howeve, ITV has said there’s “no truth” to the claims.

ED! has contacted Ekin-Su’s reps for comment.

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide on Loose Women
Ekin-Su was praised by fans yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su fans want more

The star impressed more than just TV bosses yesterday. It looks as though she made an impact on fans too.

Fans of the Love Island star took to Twitter to praise her ease in front of cameras after her appearance on the show. Some even called for her to become a full-time presenter.

“Ekin Su is a presenter!! The presence she has is just wow,” one fan tweeted.

“Ekin Su is literally made for TV, she’s so natural around the camera,” another said.

Additionally, a third said: “Ekin Su is comfortable in any situation still… she’s so natural on telly and I love it.”

Read more: Loose Women viewers slam Nadia Sawalha for ‘rude’ comment towards Love Island winner Ekin-Su

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

