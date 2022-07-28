Love Island 2022 star Davide Sanclimenti could well replace Gino D’Acampo as the UK’s favourite Italian chef, it’s been hinted.

Davide showed off his cooking skills on Love Island this week – and viewers were very impressed with the Italian hunk.

The Italian showed off his cooking skills on the show (Credit: ITV)

Davide shows off his cooking skills on Love Island 2022

During Tuesday’s episode of Love Island 2022, the Islanders took part in the talent show.

Some Islanders decided to dance and sing, while others showed off their football and magic skills.

Davide, however, decided to show off his cooking skills by whipping up a carbonara.

“As a proper Italian, I thought could show my talent in the kitchen,” he said.

“So I thought doing a quick, proper, delicious carbonara, you know, to make everyone happy.”

Davide could be coming for Gino’s job (Credit: ITV)

Davide to replace Gino?

One of Davide’s fellow Islanders doesn’t think we’ve seen the last of Davide cooking on TV either.

Jamie Allen, who was dumped from the island last night (Wednesday, July 27), spoke highly of Davide’s cooking skills.

“I can see him getting his own cooking show,” he said.

Additionally, he said: “The tiramisu was very nice. Lovely, I enjoyed that!”

Speaking to the Daily Star, a source said: “Gino had better watch out!”

“It would be no surprise to see Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby] Davide in the kitchen to make them lunch on This Morning or to see him get his own spin-off cookery show,” they continued.

Davide and Ekin-Su got broody (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 latest

Last night’s episode of Love Island 2022 was full of talking points.

The show began in devastating fashion with Danica and Jamie being dumped from the island.

“Good things do come to an end and I had the most incredible experience on the show,” Danica said as she left the show.

Elsewhere, the islanders took on the baby challenge – and Davide seemed to get very broody after spending time looking after baby Irene.

“I think when I will be dad I will be very caring about my kids,” he said.

Davide and Ekin-Su are one of the final five couples in the competition as the show hurtles towards its conclusion this weekend.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight (Thursday, July 28) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

