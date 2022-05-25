Love Island returns to screens early next month and, while it’s the most amazing entertainment for viewers, is it really a vehicle for finding true, everlasting love?

For some Love Island couples – most definitely yes!

Here are the couples that are still together after meeting on the ITV2 show – despite some romances having very bumpy beginnings!

Jamie and Camilla met on Love Island in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which Love Island couples are still together? Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

When Camilla appeared on Love Island on series three in 2017, it looked as though she wouldn’t find romance after a false start with Johnny.

But then in walked Jamie Jewitt who – like Camilla – possessed brains and integrity as well as beauty.

The pair, who tied the knot last year, welcomed their beautiful daughter Nell in 2020.

Meanwhile, Camilla is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child. Cute!

Nas and Eva are still going strong (Credit: ITV)

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

Season six star Nas had a slow start to his Love Island journey, before he paired up with Eva.

They did take a whole six months to go Instagram official after the show, but once they had that milestone out of the way, it was rare to not see them teasing each other on their respective stories.

The pair have since moved in together.

And the rest is history!

Paige and Finn are very much still together (Credit: ITV)

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

This couple went on to win the first (and only) winter Love Island series back in early 2020.

And Paige and Finn have only gotten stronger after their relationship won the hearts of the nation.

The Scottish beauty and her footballer boyfriend celebrated their second anniversary this February, and have even moved in together.

We bet she’s glad it never worked out with singer Lewis Capaldi after all…

Love Island UK: Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

The Love Island series two winners are still going strong.

Nathan and Cara had their firstborn, Freddie, in 2017, but split for a little while mid-pregnancy.

Proof that they both chose the right person to couple up with in 2015, the pair didn’t stay apart for long.

They became the third Love Island couple to marry in 2019, and even welcomed baby number two, Delilah, in 2020.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones during their Love Island stint (Credit: ITV)

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Callum sent shockwaves through the villa in January 2020 when he walked back in post-Casa Amor hand-in-hand with Molly.

But while it broke Shaughna’s heart and angered the nation, the decision appears to have been a great one.

The scaffolder and influencer later moved into their dream Manchester home after spending lockdown together.

And they’ve even managed to grow their family – by one adorable pug!

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Introducing the first EVER Love Island couple to wed!

Alex and Olivia had a few mishaps to begin their Love Island experience with, including Alex’s relations with former Miss GB Zara Holland and Olivia’s initial distrust of her future husband-to-be.

Despite the on-screen drama of their series two appearance, this pair of influencers married in a 2018 ceremony in Essex, and have been by each other’s side since.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Alex are set to become parents after announcing their baby joy earlier this year.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together for over two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Arguably the most famous Love Island winning couple, series five’s Tommy and Molly-Mae were smitten from the moment they met.

Despite the odd wobble (remember when Maura and Tommy were almost a thing?), Tyson Fury’s brother and the influencer have now been together for over two years now.

And although they narrowly missed out on the Love Island trophy back in 2019, they recently bought their dream home in Cheshire.

Showing off the incredible pad on Instagram, Molly wrote: “It finally happened… our NEW CHAPTER!!!”

Dom and Jess are expecting their second baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island UK: Dom Lever and Jess Shears

They were firm fan favourites when they first appeared on our screens in 2017.

And despite many of the series three cohort’s pairings going their separate ways, social influencer couple Dominic Lever and Jessica Shears have done anything but.

Dom and Jess announced their engagement just months after meeting in the Love Island villa, went on to wed in a Mykonos in 2018, and had their first child in late 2019.

Meanwhile, in March this year, Jess confirmed her second pregnancy with a cute post on Instagram.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Chloe and Toby have gone from strength to strength since meeting in the famous villa last year.

Whilst the couple didn’t get off to the best start, they managed to place second overall.

And things couldn’t be better!

Chloe and Toby are currently living together in Essex.

Faye and Teddy document their life together on YouTube (Credit: YouTube)

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Despite a rocky journey in the Love Island 2021 villa, Faye and Teddy are very much still together.

They pair share a home and are apparently planning to adopt a dog.

Paying tribute to her boyfriend earlier this year, Faye penned: “Yesterday we got to celebrate you @teddy_soares and the incredible man you are.

“I couldn’t be anymore in love with you. Happy Birthday Baby.” Adorable!

Millie and Liam won the programme last year (Credit: YouTube)

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Millie and Liam are the current reigning champs of Love Island.

Shortly after winning the show last year, the pair were quick to move in together.

They currently live in a plush pad in Essex, with Millie often documenting their daily life on her YouTube channel.

But who will take their crown during this year’s series?

