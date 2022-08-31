Love Island 2022 favourites become first to ‘split’ amid accusations of cheating

The first of 2022’s Love Island couples have reportedly split amid rumours of cheating, just weeks after the show ended.

Loved-up couple Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen have reportedly called time on their relationship.

Danica, 21, was reportedly seen kissing TOWIE star Roman Hackett, despite her relationship with footballer Jamie.

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022 couple ‘split’

Danica from Leicester and 27-year-old footballer Jamie got close whilst they enjoyed their short stay in the villa.

However, it seems love is not on the cards for the pair as the Mail Online has claimed the pair have split.

The reported break up comes just weeks after the ITV2 show’s finale aired.

A source claimed to MailOnline: “Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways. They were yet to make their relationship official but have decided that they didn’t quite work together romantically.

“Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica is busy pursuing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they sadly drifted apart.

“They’re good friends still and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

The former couple are yet to comment publicly on their separation. However, the pair haven’t posted on Instagram about each other since the beginning of August.

Danica and Jamie’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were voted off by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Winners Davide and Ekin-Su land their own series

Whilst it’s broken hearts for Jamie and Danica, winners of this year’s series Davide and Ekin-Su are going from strength to strength.

The loved-up winners have announced they will star in their own reality TV show on ITV2.

The series will see the Love Island winners spend a week in Turkey – where Ekin-Su is of course from – and another week in Davide’s home country of Italy. The couple announced the news on The Big Breakfast on Channel 4.

Italian hunk Davide confirmed: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey – so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey.

“We are going to be on ITV2, so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Viewers can expect the same rollercoaster ride of a relationship that they saw in the villa though.

Ekin-Su confirmed: “It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me. It’ll be like two cultures.”

Read more: Love Island star Amy Hart announces she’s pregnant with first baby

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.