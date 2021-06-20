In the latest Love Island 2021 news, Sophie Gradon’s mum has demanded that the popular ITV2 series is axed and said this year’s contestants should “walk away”.

Her daughter Sophie was a series two Love Island contestant who tragically ended her life aged just 32.

Sophie’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, ended his own life just 20 days after hers.

Her mother, Deborah, has repeatedly spoken out against the show. She has also warned people from signing up to it.

Now she’s met with the late Mike Thalassitis’ mother, Shirley, for an emotional dinner.

Sophie Gradon was a model and a beauty queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Mike Thalassitis?

Mike competed on the third series of Love Island and ended his life aged just 26.

According to a report in The Mirror, Deborah told Shirley: “How many parents can say they’ve lived the hell of losing a daughter to suicide? Not many people can truly understand that pain.”

Meanwhile, Shirley said: “It’s such a comfort to meet you.”

Deborah went on to say that it is a “disgrace” that Love Island continues to air.

She claimed: “It’s a disgrace that they should be allowed to bring it back after three adored, precious people with connections to the show have taken their own lives.”

In addition, speaking about contestants, she added: “They don’t understand just how much the overnight fame and the trolling can affect them. They should walk away before it’s too late.”

Mike Thalassitis took his own life aged just 26 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Caroline Flack?

What’s more, the show’s former host, Caroline Flack, took her own life in February 2020, aged 40.

She had been dismissed from her role as Love Island host following an assault charge.

However, despite all of this immense tragedy, ITV insists that all Love Island contestants now receive the upmost care.

Caroline Flack took her own life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ITV said in a statement: “Welfare and duty of care towards our contributors is always our primary concern.

“And we have extensive measures in place to support the islanders before, during and after participation.

“We have continued to evolve our process with each series as the level of social media and media attention around the Islanders has increased.

“This includes enhanced psychological support, more detailed conversations with potential Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show.

“Bespoke training for all Islanders on social media and a proactive aftercare package.”

Meanwhile, contestants this year will also receive media training prior to entering the villa.

In addition, they’re offered specific support on how to deal with internet trolls.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.

You can also email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

