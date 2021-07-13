Love Island 2021 producers have been warned by Ofcom about the welfare of its contestants.

The ITV2 reality show previously faced criticism over the impact it had on contestants’ mental health in recent years.

TV watchdog Ofcom has put into place new rules to protect the welfare of TV stars and warned shows could face sanctions if this isn’t ensured.

Ofcom issued a warning to Love Island about the welfare of its contestants (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island 2021 warned by Ofcom

Adam Baxter, Ofcom’s Director of Broadcasting Standards, told Radio Times: “This means that broadcasters now have to take due care of people they feature…

Read more: Love Island: Hugo melts hearts with adorable speech as fans insist he deserves ‘justice’

“…who might be at risk of significant harm –primarily vulnerable people and those not used to being in the public eye.

“We’re talking about shows like Love Island that attract a high level of media or social media interest…

Love Island released duty of care protocols for its contestants (Credit: ITV2)

“…involving conflict and emotionally challenging situations, or requiring a person to disclose life-changing or private aspects of their lives.”

Mr Baxter went on to say that they have “the power in the most serious of cases to fine broadcasters or take away their licence to broadcast”.

The show previously came under fire after the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, who both tragically took their own lives.

Love Island’s duty of care protocols

Ahead of this year’s seventh series, ITV released new duty of care protocols for pre-filming, filming and aftercare.

The Islanders given support (Credit: ITV2)

A registered mental health professional will support contestants throughout pre-filming and filming.

In addition, there were pre-filming psychological and medical assessments which took place.

There’s also a welfare team available to help the Islanders during the show and after.

Meanwhile, contestants will receive aftercare support including training on social media and financial management.

Rachel left the villa last night (Credit: ITV2)

Contestants will also be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home.

Meanwhile, this year’s series is in full swing with the Islanders trying to find love in the villa.

Read more: Love Island: Teddy picks Faye to couple up with as Rachel is sent home

Last night’s episode (July 12) saw Rachel Finni leave the villa after new boy Teddy chose Faye to couple up with.

He had to choose between the girls and he went with Faye, meaning poor Rachel left.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.