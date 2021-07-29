Love Island 2021 fans were surprised to discover plenty of similarities between new contestant Mary Bedford and Emmerdale‘s Leanna Cavanagh – aka Mimi Slinger.

Viewers of both shows have been taking to social media to point out the striking similarities between the two.

Some people joked that Leanna from Emmerdale had come back to life as Mary on Love Island and it’s easy to see why.

What did fans say about Mary from Love Island?

With her long blonde hair, tan and blue eyes, fans are suggesting that Leanna – or in fact Mimi – is the doppelgänger of Mary.

Mary recently joined Love Island’s Casa Amor. The new villa sees new boys and girls entering the show with the hopes of coupling up with one of the original contestants.

“Anyone else think that Mary looks like Leanna from Emmerdale’s older sister?” one wrote.

Another added: “Why is nobody talking about how Mimi Slinger (aka Leanna from Emmerdale) and Mary look so similar?”

Anyone else think that Mary looks like Leanna from Emmerdale’s older sister?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Bf2QgcC0tD — Ellie Pascoe (@elliepascoe97) July 27, 2021

why is Nobody talking about how mimi slinger (aka leanna from emmerdale) and mary look so similar?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5hIIjYxjkd — maia 🏳️‍🌈 (@maiaxjaine) July 28, 2021

Another person joked: “Omg Leanna from Emmerdale did NOT die guys!! She actually just moved to Casa Amor!!”

“Leanna from Emmerdale got a new job pretty quick!” wrote another.

Omg Leanna from Emmerdale did NOT die guys!! She actually just moved to Casa Amor!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OhhkbCkp6a — Aoife🇵🇸 (@aoifedevirgo) July 28, 2021

What happened to Leanna from Emmerdale?

Emmerdale’s Leanna, who is played by Mimi Slinger, was murdered by Meena on the soap recently after she discovered she killed her friend Nadine.

Meena pushed Leanna off a bridge before stealing a ring from her body, with police believing the death was an accident.

Although she seems to have found new life in Love Island’s Mary, who is a 22-year-old model from Wakefield.

Describing why she’d decided to go on the show, Mary said: “I have the worst luck, ever, with boys. Genuinely the worst ever.

“I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction.”

