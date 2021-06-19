In the latest Love Island 2021 news, the first two ITV2 contestants have been ‘confirmed’.

According to reports, both Aaron Francis, 24, and Sharon Gaffka, 25, will be heading to the Love Island 2021 villa.

Aaron is apparently a luxury events host who is used to mixing with the rich and famous.

A source told the MailOnline he may not be famous yet, but he’s used to the good life.

Aaron Francis is rumoured to be a Love Island 2021 contestant (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Aaron Francis?

The source claims: “Aaron has no real claim to fame, he’s just a normal guy. However, his job does mean he sometimes moves in glamorous circles and he gets lots of attention.

Read more: New Love Island water bottles revealed

“Bosses think he’ll be a real hit in the house with the girls and also get on with the guys.”

According to his Instagram account, he is also a model represented by the Linden Staub Talent Agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Francis (@aaronfranciis)

His social media account shows him on various modelling shoots and in candid snaps at exotic international locations.

Sharon Gaffka is also rumorued to be joining Love Island 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

He’s also recently modelled for Burton Menswear and appears to be a big fan of inspirational quotes.

Meanwhile, beauty queen Sharon won Miss International UK in 2018.

According to The Sun, she is definitely heading to the villa.

She now works for Transport for London and has helped work on the Track and Trace system.

Apparently she also has a law degree and prides herself in being much more than ‘just a pretty face’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Gaffka (@sharongaffka)

Sharon describes herself as a “future lawyer” on her Instagram account and also as an ambassador for Young Women’s Trust.

Across her account she is posing in various glamorous settings as well as many at home selfies.

She also uses the platform to raise awareness for social justice issues, including period poverty.

When is Love Island on?

Love Island 2021 kicks off on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 9pm.

The show is set to return to the infamous Majorca villa in Spain.

There are rumours that the show may cross over with the American version – as both series are being filmed simultaneously.

However, this has yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Read more: Love Islanders to take ‘STI tests’

In 2020, Love Island was forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

*ED has contacted ITV for comment.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.