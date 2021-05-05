Love Island 2021: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay ‘signs up’

Love Island 2021 could feature celeb offspring – Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay has reportedly signed up.

The ITV series returns later this summer, and all eyes are on who will be arriving at the villa.

Now it’s been revealed that ITV bosses have reportedly spent “months” trying to bag Holly Ramsey.

The 21-year-old is a working model, and is thought to have cancelled jobs to take part.

Gordon Ramsey’s daughter has ‘signed up’ for Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Holly Ramsey for Love Island 2021?

A show source told The Sun: “Holly is the big signing — she’s the one they really wanted to get.

“It’s taken months of talks but Holly’s now committed to it. She’s a very exciting addition to the cast and will be a massive hit with the viewers.

“Holly’s been brought up to work hard, show respect and not to rely on her dad’s celebrity.

Read more: Dr Alex George taking a break from work as ‘long, hard year has taken toll’

“She’s finding her own way and will be successful in her own right.”

Holly wouldn’t be the first famous face to take part in the show.

Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, took part in the ITV2 series back in 2018.

She and her then-boyfriend, Jack Fincham, ended up winning the show.

Holly Ramsey could be set for reality TV stardom (Credit: Splash)

When is the ITV2 series back?

The new series is expected to air in June on ITV2.

It marks the first time it’s back on screens since 2019 after Covid-19 forced last year’s series to be axed.

Initially, it was assumed the show could end up taking place at a location in the UK.

However, it’s now believed the show will be making a return to Spain.

Read more: Laura Whitmore welcomes first baby with Iain Stirling

ITV are also thought to have planned a “back-up” cast in case of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Laura Whitmore will be back to host and her husband Iain Stirling will once again provide the voiceover.

It was also recently revealed that the show was accepting applications from LGBTQ+ contestants this year.

Are you excited for Love Island 2021? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.