Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten thanks fans for support after reunion special drama

Love Is Blind icon Jessica Batten has posted a message thanking her fans for their support after the new reunion series.

Dubbed the ‘villain’ of the main original season, Jessica made a comeback in After The Altar – looking to draw a line underneath her complicated time on the show.

While it may not have worked for her with the cast, fans loved seeing the new, more confident Jessica Batten.

We also learn some shocking truths about life behind the scenes that explains some of her previous behaviour.

Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten is now happy and loved up with a new man (Credit: Netflix)

Moving On

Starting life anew, Jessica’s Instagram post thanks fans and encourages them to ‘follow their own heart’ in their quest to find The One.

Her post reads: “For those sending these beautiful messages, I’m reading and most times crying getting through them. Thank you for being so kind and for the heartfelt apologies – I understand the initial judgment more than you know.

“I want to share some thoughts as I’m on a flight back to where it all started. Here goes.”

Admitting it was a tough decision to return to the series that made her a target for online trolls, Jessica says she made her comeback to share her stories and encourage others to “walk away from situations not serving them”.

Jessica credits the show for teaching her life lessons (Credit: Netflix)

“I wanted them to see they would be ok in the end and they would make it through the hard times standing on their own too,” she says.

While she was hoping to share that with ex-fiance Mark Cuevas too, he was a no-show. But ultimately she says the entire experience taught her to love herself first and to embrace life independently.

“Being in a relationship and being married is beautiful, I believe we were created for love but we also have one life to live and we should let our hearts guide us to the right destination and to our people in the right time. Don’t force it,” she says.

Jessica has become more confident since her time on the show (Credit: Netflix)

“I just want to encourage you to never lose sight of this North Star, your own heart,” she concludes. “Even if it’s painful and messy and really freaking hard, keep going, trust yourself and know you’ll find your way.

“Not everyone is going to like it or like you through it.. but that’s OK! You’ll find your way and they will all be better for it too, I promise!”

What happened to Jessica Batten on Love Is Blind: After The Altar?

Jessica reunited with the ‘Pod Squad’ for a reunion dinner celebrating the two-year anniversary of everyone’s wedding day.

In the original series, only two couples said their ‘I Dos’ – Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike.

The entire Pod Squad reunited for an anniversary celebration (Credit: Netflix)

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers are still making their relationship work – but the introduction of Francesca Farago throws things into jeopardy.

During the three-episode catch-up, Jessica tells the others that Mark Cuevas, her former fiance, was cheating on her throughout the show’s run.

He is one of the few people not to turn up to the party.

Amber and Barnett still aren’t willing to forgive Jessica for her past behaviour (Credit: Netflix)

Jessica tries to bury the hatchet with Amber and Barnett – as she made a play for him during the original show.

However, Amber wants nothing to do with her, and instructs Barnett to not talk to her either.

Despite the snub, Jessica leaves with her head held high. She’s now in a loving relationship away from the cameras.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is available now on Netflix.

