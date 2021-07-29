Love Is Blind: When is season 2 released? Is the Netflix series scripted?

Love Is Blind is coming back for season two, and it could be sooner than fans think.

After the Alter debuted this week (July 28) and the world is desperate for more of the insane reality series.

With Netflix hard at work on Love Is Blind season two, fans are desperate to know when it will return, and some are still asking whether the show is scripted.

Here’s everything we know so far about Love Is Blind season 2…

Fans are desperate to know if Love Is Blind is scripted (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind season 2 release date

In March 2020, Netflix announced that Love Is Blind had been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

The show had become a major success and the streaming platform

In an interview with HollywoodLife in March, Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey said that the two seasons would be filmed simultaneously.

She said the goal was to begin in “less than a month”.

There’s been a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which made the show impossible to film early last year.

However, Vanessa explained that Netflix had figured out a safe way to shoot in the end.

“They’re in pods and bubble pods for the first two weeks, but they then typically get out of the pods and there’s a lot of physical connection that’s part of the show… can the physical connection match the emotional connection?” she explained.

“And then we go back to the hometown and see if the family and friend connection match the love connection. So, we finally found a way to safely shoot the season and we are excited!”

If filming began in April as planned, then it’s likely that Love Is Blind could premiere at the end of the year. However, if they stick to the same schedule as season one, it will hit Netflix on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Lauren and Cameron are still going strong (Credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer or cast reveal yet? Is the show scripted?

Netflix has yet to tease who will be in the case or reveal an announcement trailer.

However, fear not, as Love Is Blind is set to be in our lives for years to come.

Series creator Chris Coelen said earlier this year: “I want to see a Season 2 or even a Season 12. Don’t you?”

Make sure to check back with us for any future announcements and reveals for Love Is Blind season 2.

The show has such a bizarre concept that some fans have asked whether the show is scripted.

But let’s clear this up; this is all reality, baby!

Everything around the couples and their engagement was real the first time around, according to the show’s contestants, as well as their friends and family.

Producers have also echoed their remarks.

Love Is Blind Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now

