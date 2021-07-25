Love Is Blind: After The Altar – which couples are still together a year on?

Netflix’s Love Is Blind became a smash hit in early 2020, no thanks in part to the first lockdown forcing us to spend more time than usual with our TVs – and now reunion show Love Is Blind: After The Altar follows the couples after filming ended.

The reality dating show saw couples date each other in separate ‘pods’, meaning they couldn’t see each other, and decide after just a few dates whether they’d like to propose to each other or not.

Surprisingly, several couples did get engaged and for the finale of the show they had to decide whether they would say ‘I do’ or end the relationship for good at the altar.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar – who is still together?

The series was certainly full of twists and turns. But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling?

Ahead of the cast returning for reunion show Love is Blind: After The Altar on Netflix next week, we take a look at which couples stayed together after the end of the show.

Lauren and Cameron

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were easily one of the most compatible couples from the beginning of the show. Luckily, it looks like their relationship has stood the test of time!

The couple celebrated their second anniversary together in November 2020 (the show was filmed in 2018), with Lauren calling them the “craziest years” on Instagram.

“Wow 2 whoooole years! We’ve made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever,” she said.

“I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible.”

Lauren and Cameron are still going strong (Credit: Netflix)

If that wasn’t enough, the couple have also released a book together called Leap Of Faith. They’ve also launched their own YouTube reality series called Hanging With The Hamiltons.

So, overall, the show was a massive success for these two!

Amber and Mike

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett both had doubts on their wedding day but ultimately still ended up saying ‘I Do’.

Two years on, the couple still seem happily married, with both of them posting anniversary snaps for their anniversary in 2020.

They even met up with other Love is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron last week.

The couples took a trip to Universal Studios together and shared the photo to their socials.

Gigi and Damian

Despite being one of the most argumentative couples on the show, everyone was still a little shocked when Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers didn’t tie the knot at the altar.

Their wedding day may have ended in tears (literally), but after filming ended… they got back together!

“After the wedding, I felt like we weren’t done. There was still some unfinished business. So I reached out to him a couple hours afterwards,” Gigi said. “I was just like ‘I need to know what happened.'”

The couple celebrated their second anniversary of dating last year.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar comes to Netflix on July 28.

