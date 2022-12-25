The cast of Love Actually are back on screen tonight (December 25), with the film being undoubtedly one of the most popular movies to watch at Christmas time.

But 19 years on since the British film hit the big screen, where are the stars now?

From heartbreaking splits to tragic losses, ED! looks at what happened to the cast of the festive flick…

Creepy Mark was played by Andrew Lincoln (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Love Actually cast: Andrew Lincoln played Mark

Almost two decades on and Andrew Lincoln’s character Mark has come under much scrutiny.

The creepy chap is arguably stalking his best friend’s wife Juliet throughout the film and, in this day and age, it is clear his behaviour is not okay.

Since Love Actually, Andrew’s Hollywood career has taken off (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Since landing a role in the Love Actually cast as Mark, Andrew landed the huge part of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead.

Next year, Andrew will star in a televised spin-off called Rick.

He has two children with his wife Gael Anderson.

Juliet was actually a victim of Mark’s weird obsession (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Keira Knightley played Juliet

When she landed the part of Juliet in Love Actually, Keira had already enjoyed a successful movie career.

Things have gone from strength to strength, with the Brit actress starring in Colette, The Official Secrets Act and Misbehaviour.

Love Actually cast member Keira is now the face of Chanel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In 2018, Keira received an Oscar nomination for The Imitation Game and she is the face of Chanel.

Married to musician James Righton, Keira has two young daughters.

Last year, Keira admitted she has never watched Love Actually again since its premiere in 2003.

Love Actually’s Karen left viewers heartbroken (Credit: YouTube Universal)

Dame Emma Thompson played Karen

British icon Emma played mum-of-two Karen in Love Actually, who discovers her husband is considering cheating with his young co-worker.

Despite moving on to movie greats including Harry Potter, Nanny McPhee and Late Night, the heartbreak and emotion of Karen’s scenes have never left her.

Emma also suffered her own betrayal when her husband Kenneth Branagh had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

They had been married for eight years and split as a result, with Emma drawing on her own hurt when playing Karen.

She recently told Stella magazine: “That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through.

“I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me.”

Poor Peter was done over by his best mate Mark (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Chiwetel Ejiofor played Peter

Chiwetel’s character Peter was secretly stitched up by his best mate Mark in Love Actually.

But despite Mark’s creepy crush, Peter and Juliet remained happily married.

Chiwetel’s film career exploded after the Christmas romcom.

In 2013 , he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Solomon Northup in 12 Years A Slave.

Alongside acting, Chiwetel is a charity campaigner (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chiwetel was made a CBE two years later and voiced the part of Scar in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

He does a huge amount of work for charity, too. Chiwetel was honoured with a Global Promise Award by The GEANCO Foundation in 2012 for his work in Nigeria.

The actor has also fought for the rights of refugees, alongside the United Nations.

Adult movie star John fell for his co-star (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Martin Freeman played John

Having found fame in The Office, Martin Freeman did not have the biggest role in the Love Actually cast.

His character John is best remembered for falling for his adult movie co-star Judy, played by Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page.

Martin has since broken Hollywood and won an Emmy Award, BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award – plus a Golden Globe nomination – for his work.

From humble beginnings in The Office, Martin is now a huge Hollywood star (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The British actor has starred in The Hobbit, Black Panther and has appeared opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the TV series Sherlock.

Martin was in a relationship with his Sherlock co-star Amanda Abbington from 2000 to 2016 and they had two children together before they separated.

Daniel was portrayed by Liam Neeson (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Love Actually cast: Liam Neeson played Daniel

Liam played grieving widower Daniel – and dad to son Sam – in Love Actually.

Tragically, the storyline became a reality to Liam in 2009 when his wife Natasha Richardson passed away.

Liam’s wife Natasha tragically died in 2009 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Actress Natasha suffered a fatal head injury during a skiing trip in Canada.

Liam has since spoken of his grief, telling US show 60 Minutes in 2014 that it ‘continued to hit him like a wave’.

Since Love Actually, Liam’s career path has followed an action movie theme – most notably the Taken franchise.

The Prime Minister was played by Hugh Grant (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Hugh Grant played the Prime Minister

British movie star Hugh took on the role of the Prime Minister in the Love Actually cast line up.

In the flick, he began a romance with his secretary Natalie, played by ex-EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon.

Proving his worth as king of the romantic comedy, Hugh has since starred in the Bridget Jones franchise, Did You Hear About The Morgans? and Music and Lyrics.

Hugh shuns the spotlight when it comes to his private life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He also landed a leading role in the Paddington movies and A Very English Scandal.

Hugh is notoriously private about his personal life, though he did tie the knot with wife Anna four years ago.

The actor has five children, three with Anna and two with his ex Tinglan Hong.

Hugh’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley confirmed the arrival of Hugh’s fifth child in 2018, saying: “He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all.”

EastEnders’ Martine McCutcheon played Natalie (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Martine McCutcheon

Former soap star Martine played the Prime Minister’s love interest Natalie in Love Actually.

Ex-EastEnder Martine had hoped the move would launch her Hollywood career but sadly that didn’t come to much.

The actress then turned her attention to the stage and landed the lead role in the West End’s My Fair Lady.

But a devastating health diagnosis cut her contract short.

She was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, ME. Martine also found out she had Lyme disease shortly after.

Martine previously told The Sun: “That was scary when I was in a wheelchair or couldn’t shower on my own. I was totally reliant on everyone else. It was a very dark place to be.”

At her lowest, Martine was declared bankrupt and bailiffs took her £25,000 engagement ring.

Grit and determination has seen Martine battle back from the brink. She relaunched her music career in 2017 and has a large following on social media.

Martine has one son with her husband Jack McManus and they live in Surrey.

Karen’s cheating husband was played by Alan Rickman (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Alan Rickman played Harry

Alan played the role of cheating husband Harry in Love Actually.

Sadly, the actor died from cancer in 2016 and his passing left Emma Thompson, his on-screen wife, devastated.

Alan sadly died in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Following his death, Emma penned a touching tribute to Alan. She described him as “the ultimate ally… In life, art and politics”.

Emma added: “He was, above all things, a rare and unique human being and we shall not see his like again.”

Alan had also starred in Harry Potter and the Die Hard films.

Colin Firth’s character Jamie fled to France amid heartbreak (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Colin Firth played Jamie

Colin’s Hollywood career has continued to sky-rocket since portraying heartbroken Jamie in Love Actually.

The actor went on to scoop an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG award for The King’s Speech.

He also starred in Oscar-winning film 1917 and a 2020 remake of The Secret Garden.

Colin is now an Oscar-winner (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Away from the spotlight, Colin split from his Italian wife of 22-years, Livia Giuggioli, in 2019.

Film producer Livia became embroiled in rumours that she had cheated with a childhood friend Marco Brancaccia.

A statement released on behalf of Livia read: “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia.”

Sweet Sam melted hearts (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Sam

Schoolboy Sam melted film fans’ hearts in Love Actually.

Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster was just 13 when he took on the role.

Thomas is dating actress Talulah Riley (Credit: Splasnews.com)

Sam has continued with acting and is most recently known for playing Benny in The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix.

Now aged 30, he also portrayed Paul McCartney in Nowhere Boy and had a cameo part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Singer Olivia left Sam swooning (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Olivia Olson played Joanna

The sweet storyline between Sam and Olivia’s character Joanna captured Love Actually viewers’ imagination.

Sam declared he was “in love” with the American teen, who performed Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas, Is You at the end of the flick.

In 2019, Olivia appeared in Celebrity X Factor and is now a successful musician. She has also written several books.

Ageing rocker Billy raised eyebrows (Credit: YouTube/Universal)

Bill Nighy played Billy Mack

Bill played ageing and inappropriate rocker Billy Mack in Love Actually, leaving fans in hysterics.

During the same year as Love Actually, Bill starred in Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl.

He reprised the role of Davy Jones in the two sequels that followed.

Bill has continued to have a huge career in Hollywood

Like many of his Love Actually cast mates, Bill also appeared in the Harry Potter movies – playing Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

He has also starred in Pride, About Time and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Love Actually, 10.45pm, ITV, Christmas Day.

