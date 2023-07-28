OMG the boy from Love Actually is engaged – now who feels ancient?

Love Actually’s young romantic, Thomas Brodie Sangster, is engaged, leaving film fans feeling like antiques.

Thomas played Sam in the hit all-star 2003 movie.

He was 13 at the time, and now, at 33, the actor has revealed he is engaged to Talulah Riley.

Sam was the stepson of Liam Neeson‘s Daniel in Love Actually. Their mutual storylines of finding love won over viewers.

The film grew a cult following and is heavily streamed each festive season.

Liam was 13-years-old when he starred in the 2003 hit (Credit: Cover Images)

Life after Love Actually

Since then, he has had a successful career in Hollywood, appearing in films such as The Maze Runner and hit TV shows Game of Thrones and The Queen’s Gambit.

Thomas shared an image of himself and his fiancée on his Instagram yesterday (July 27) breaking the joyful news.

Posting a photo to tell his 1.1 million followers the good news, he said: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around x.”

The image received over 280,000 likes and 4,000 comments in less than a day.

A fan of Love Actually commented: “Bro 13, year old me is sobbing right now!” to which another movie buff replied: “Me too, 16 years old, sobbing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Brodie Sangster (@samohtsangster)

Another added: “Thomas, I have loved you so much since I was a child, you have no idea how much you mean to me, I am so proud and happy for you. You are the best thing that happened to many of us, I love you so much.”

Picking up on the star’s sign off which used an iconic line from the movie – Love is all around – a social media user said: “NOT THE LOVE ACTUALLY LINE.”

“THE LOVE ACTUALLY LINE IS SO CUTE- MY WHOLEEEE HEART,” another shouted online.

Friends and colleagues comment

Fellow Maze Runner star Ki Hong Lee said: “Congrats!” with Shadowhunters actress Katherine McNamara added:”CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Talulah also shared the news on her social media, which prompted her ex-husband, Elon Musk, to congratulate the pair.

Talulah and Elon married twice, yes, that’s right, twice.

They first wed in 2010, divorced in 2012, and remarried in 2013 before divorcing and parting ways for good in 2016.

