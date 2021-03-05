Louise Redknapp admits sons were her ‘saviour’ during divorce from Jamie

Louise Redknapp admitted her sons were her “saviour” during her divorce from ex-husband Jamie.

The pair split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and on Thursday’s edition of The One Show, Louise discussed the divorce.

The star said going through the divorce in the public eye was a “scary” time.

What did Louise Redknapp say?

Louise said: “The message I try and give in the book is that we’re not all perfect and no one really knows anybody’s life unless you’re walking in their shoes.

“I think I was really shocked by the amount of judgement maybe, I couldn’t quite understand why I was so heavily judged.

“I’ve been in this industry a long time and I don’t expect my life to not be reported on, it was just a scary time.”

She continued: “I was going through a hard time and I think what I did learn is you do have to get broad shoulders in life sometimes.

“Surround yourself with good people, keep your chin up and just keep on going.

“My boys were an absolute saviour, and my mum.

“I tried to put it in a book in a way that it doesn’t matter what your life is, whether it’s a career change, a relationship, anything.

“This book can apply to any different walk of life, it’s not about divorce, it goes right through the years [of my life].”

What else did Louise say?

Louise added: “There’s some really funny bits in there. The dating bits are ridiculous but very truthful.”

It comes after Louise admitted she “almost stepped in front of a bus” following her split from Jamie.

Speaking to You magazine, the former Eternal singer said: “I would be standing in Central London, watching the buses whizz past and I would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out.

“All it would take was for me to step out at the wrong moment and it would all be over.”

When asked if suicide was a “genuine possibility”, Louise said: “I think so, for a split second.”

Louise and Jamie officially split in 2017, filing for a Decree Nisi. They divorced in January 2018.

If you are feeling suicidal thoughts, don’t suffer alone. Contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

