Louise Minchin: What happened to her stalker? Is he in prison?

Ex BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has opened up about her terrifying stalking ordeal for a special ITV programme.

In 2020, the journalist and her teenage daughter Mia were terrorised online by ex-soldier Carl Davies.

Mia Minchin also revealed that she was left “terrified” and “shaking” after receiving vile rape threats from her mother’s stalker.

Davies was eventually imprisoned in December 2021.

Now, the mother and daughter are sharing their story for the first time on ITV Tonight’s Louise Minchin: The Truth About Stalking.

Louise Minchin: The Truth About Stalking will see the star share her experience with a stalker (Credit: ITV)

Louise Minchin’s stalking nightmare

Tonight (March 10) on ITV, Louise and her daughter appear on TV together for the very first time, speaking about their stalking experience.

The former BBC Breakfast host and Mia were both victims of stalking and online abuse in 2020.

The stalker used social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to send very personal and threatening messages towards the pair.

To say I was frightened, just doesn’t really touch the surface.

Louise said: “It was very clear from the messages that this person knew exactly where we lived and had stood outside our front door. To say I was frightened, just doesn’t really touch the surface.”

“You are kind of on this high state of alert at all times. You don’t know who they are. So you don’t know that that person standing next to you isn’t actually them.”

What did her daughter Mia say?

Speaking exclusively to ITV’s Tonight programme, Mia opened up about her mum’s experience.

She said: “I’m logged into Mum’s Instagram account and suddenly loads of messages started coming.

“They were all kind of just really offensive, calling us not very nice names and then they got much more graphic.

“It was the kind of actions that they wanted to do against me and mum, which got really personal and they weren’t nice to read at all.”

Heartbreakingly, Mia also explained how her experience left her “shaking” that night.

She said: “I was kind of terrified, all kind of shaking. I think my heart was beating really fast.

“I didn’t sleep all night. The entirety of the next day I was in a flood of tears.”

They imprisoned the star’s stalker in December 2021 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Louise Minchin’s stalker?

Louise’s stalker, Carl Davies, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison in December 2021.

They also handed him an indefinite restraining order.

In a statement on Twitter, Louise said: “Today marks the end of what has been a very distressing time for both of us.

“I hope it sends a clear message that people who make violent threats via social media can be found, can be prosecuted and can expect a prison sentence.”

Louise shared that she and her daughter were both still ‘traumatised’ by their experience (Credit: Splash News)

Were Louise and her daughter hurt?

Thankfully, the stalker was caught and imprisoned before anything could happen to Louise and her daughter.

However, their lives have drastically changed since their spine-chilling staker experience.

Mia confessed that she started to notice a change in her behaviour following the stalking.

She said: “When I’m walking, I’m very conscious who is behind me, especially not to have my headphones in if it’s dark and there’s no one else around.”

In a victim impact statement, Louise also said: “We are both still traumatised by what has been a harrowing experience.”

Where can I watch Louise Minchin: The Truth About Stalking?

On ITV’s Louise Minchin: The Truth About Stalking, Louise and Mia will be speaking out about their experience to help other victims.

They will also investigate the thousands of victims of stalking in the UK, as Louise asks if enough is being done to tackle the crime.

Louise Minchin: The Truth About Stalking airs tonight (March 10) on ITV at 8.30pm.

