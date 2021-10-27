TV presenter Sally Nugent has been unveiled as the replacement for Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast.

Louise quit the BBC role earlier this year, much to the dismay of viewers.

Sally, 50, has been filling in for Louise for the majority of BBC Breakfast’s shows since the presenter quit.

According to reports, the BBC has been pleased with Sally’s performance since she began filling in.

As a result, Sally recently accepted a job offer from BBC bosses to make her role permanent.

Sally has been working on BBC Breakfast for a decade, mostly covering sports and interviews.

Sally Nugent will replace Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Louise Minchin replacement on BBC Breakfast announced

Opening up about the new job, Sally said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week.

“It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most-watched breakfast show.”

Sally will be working on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday every week going forward.

Meanwhile, a source told The Mirror that the BBC plans to nurture the chemistry between Sally and her co-star Dan Walker.

They said: “Sally has done some fantastic work and brilliant interviews in the last couple of years so she was the obvious choice.

“She has already worked with Dan too so we hope their chemistry will grow and grow.”

Delighted to confirm I’m joining @mrdanwalker permanently as co-presenter of @BBCBreakfast. Working with the best team in the business pic.twitter.com/GjdbjVfrSG — Sally Nugent (@sallynugent) October 27, 2021

Fans rushed to congratulate Sally on Twitter, with one saying: “Fantastic news, well deserved! Wish you were both doing it five days a week!”

Another wrote: “Oh that is cracking news, has made my day!”

A third added: “Delighted to hear this news Sally! You’re one of my favourite #earlymorning presenters.”

Meanwhile, Dan Walker tweeted: “I am so happy for @sallynugent.

“She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend.

“Hopefully we’ll have many happy years on the #BBCBreakfast sofa together. Oh… and she’s coming to #Strictly this weekend.”

The BBC had originally advertised the high-profile presenting role internally.

The job description said that the lucky presenter would get the chance to “work with Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on the UK’s most-watched morning show”.

Louise hosted her final BBC Breakfast show in September (Credit: BBC)

What have fans been saying about Sally?

Fans have been divided about Sally’s presenting style since she took over.

One dismayed fan recently tweeted: “@BBCBreakfast sorry @sallynugent is a poor replacement for Louise Minchin. She can’t ask a question without reading from a script. A lot to learn Sally.”

However, another viewer disagreed, saying: “@BBCBreakfast loving that Sally has taken over from Louise. Big shoes to fill, but she is doing an amazing job.”

Louise left the show in September after two decades of sitting on the iconic red sofa.

In a speech at the end of her final show, she told viewers: “I feel proud, it’s been a privilege to sit here on the red sofa and report on our shared history.

“You’ve made me feel welcome in your homes, welcome in your hearts.”

