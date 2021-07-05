BBC Breakfast line up Louise Minchin replacement as she plans to leave after summer

BBC Breakfast are currently looking for a replacement for Louise Minchin, who is leaving the show after summer.

The 50-year-old presenter, who joined the programme back in 2001, announced her departure early last month.

But it appears the BBC are still in the process of finding a new co-host for Dan Walker.

Louise Minchin is leaving BBC Breakfast after 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC advertise Louise Minchin’s replacement

The broadcaster recently posted a job advertisement for a Chief Presenter role.

The job description reads: “BBC Breakfast is seeking a Chief presenter to work with Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on the UK’s most watched morning show.

“With 6 million viewers every morning, the flagship Breakfast show combines news, sport, business and entertainment with real life stories.

“The key role is to inform and entertain viewers with everything they need for the day ahead.”

Meanwhile, the role involves working around three days a week and requires someone with “significant broadcasting experience”.

The closing date for the role ends on July 12.

Louise hosts BBC Breakfast with Dan Walker (Credit: BBC)

Who is a favourite to replace Louise?

Louise shocked fans as she announced her departure from the morning show last month.

In a statement, the presenter explained: “I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 0340 in the morning.

“I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause…

“…and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.

The BBC are currently looking for Louise’s replacement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all.”

Furthermore, Louise explained her decision on the show.

Since then, bookies have compiled a number of potential replacements.

Emma Barnett, Charlene White and Eamonn Holmes were among some of the names.

In addition, Sally Nugent and Ranvir Singh were also in the mix.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes previously told ED!: “The early signs point towards Emma Barnett, but a move for a GMB star isn’t completely being ruled out at this point, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

